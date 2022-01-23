Anthony Davis could return tomorrow against the Miami Heat

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Anthony Davis I could come back tomorrow with the Lakers after being out of action for more than a month due to a nagging knee injury.

The Lakers Los Angeles are ready to get a big boost from Anthony Davis before Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat. LeBron James and company are in all sorts of trouble right now and could surely use this kind of news as they look to turn their season around.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2022

The last time Davis was in action for the Lakers was Dec. 17. He has now missed 16 games since then and during that span, LA has gone 7-9. The Lakers have been dealing with a lot of issues lately, particularly with certain developments surrounding the embattled Russell Westbrook, and at this point this team is in dire need of some good news. Needless to say, AD’s return comes at a perfect time for the Lakers.

LA has won two of its last three games, including Friday’s 116-105 win over the Orlando Magic. The Lakers will now look to post back-to-back wins on Sunday against the Heat and hope Davis will be back in the mix for that.

AD won’t be able to solve all of the Lakers’ problems once he’s back, but there’s no denying this will be a huge boost for LA moving forward.