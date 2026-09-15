Apple TV 4K Gets tvOS 27: Hi-Res Lossless Audio and 4K HomeKit Support

Arriving in this week’s beta builds, tvOS 27 brings native 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Lossless audio playback to the Apple TV 4K via Apple Music, while officially dropping support for the 2017 first-generation hardware. This major living-room software update also introduces local computer vision processing, 4K HomeKit cameras, and unified Matter routing over the A15 Bionic architecture.

The Audiophile Upgrade: Native Hi-Res Lossless PCM and the End of Resampling

For years, home theater enthusiasts faced a frustrating bottleneck on Apple’s set-top box. While rival streaming hubs handled high-resolution files natively, the Apple TV 4K capped PCM output at 48 kHz / 24-bit. Any master track encoded at 96 kHz or 192 kHz forced an internal downsampling routine. With tvOS 27, that compromise is officially gone.

The operating system finally enables native playback of Hi-Res Lossless audio up to 24-bit/192kHz through the Apple Music app. Users running compatible AV receivers or external DAC hardware connected via HDMI can finally push high-resolution tracks straight through at their native sample rates.

There is a persistent architectural catch, however. Audio delivery relies strictly on uncompressed Pulse Code Modulation (PCM). Bitstream audio passthrough—allowing a downstream receiver to decode raw formats directly—remains absent from the platform. Alongside the uncompressed high-res audio streams, tvOS 27 packs AutoMix and Crossfade transition features, paired with faster initial load times when spinning up tracks.

Hardware Obsolescence and the Generational Divide

Progress always extracts a toll on legacy silicon. tvOS 27 marks the first major operating system revision to completely phase out the original, first-generation Apple TV 4K launched back in 2017. Built around the aging A10X Fusion chip, that hardware lacks the instruction sets and performance headroom required for modern tvOS features.

Ownership of an Apple TV 4K is now strictly split between second-generation (2021) and third-generation (2022) hardware—alongside any unannounced silicon refreshes waiting in the wings. Without the graphics and compute capabilities found in newer Apple TV boxes, the 2017 model reaches its software end-of-line.

Local Edge Computing and Smart Home Upgrades

Beyond the acoustic improvements, the platform update heavily restructures Apple Home operations. Smart home data routing gets a major structural overhaul, bringing native 4K resolution support to live streams and recorded security footage within HomeKit. Furthermore, the software consolidates border routers from disparate manufacturers into a single, cohesive mesh network under the Matter standard.

Privacy gets an architectural upgrade, too. Previously, compute-heavy tasks like identifying people, pets, and package deliveries required pushing video streams up to iCloud servers for analysis. tvOS 27 shifts that workload directly to the device. The onboard A15 Bionic chip handles local computer vision processing, cutting down alert latency while keeping biometric and video data local to the hardware.

The AI Conundrum: Where is Apple Intelligence?

The most conspicuous omission in tvOS 27 is the total absence of Apple Intelligence. Despite system-wide performance gains—including a stated 30 percent speed increase in app launch times and snappier navigation—AI integration is nowhere to be found.

Industry observers point to hardware constraints as the primary culprit. Delivering on-device machine learning models at the scale Apple demands requires a specialized Neural Engine (NPU) and memory bandwidth thresholds that the A15 Bionic simply cannot support. While rumors consistently circle regarding a future Apple TV model packing an M-series or A18 processor, users running current hardware will have to make do with raw performance enhancements rather than conversational AI capabilities.