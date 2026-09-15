Ferdinand Berthoud FB 3SPC.4-1 Review: Precision in Ceramised Titanium

The Ferdinand Berthoud Chronomètre FB 3SPC.4-1 is a 42.3mm black ceramised titanium timepiece featuring the in-house, hand-wound Caliber FB-SPC. Operating at 21,600 vibrations per hour with a 72-hour power reserve, this COSC-certified chronometer marries marine-chronometer-inspired horology with a contemporary, open-worked architectural design.

Engineering the Caliber FB-SPC Architecture

At the mechanical core of the FB 3SPC.4-1 sits Caliber FB-SPC, a hand-wound movement engineered entirely in-house. The movement measures 34mm in diameter by 6.84mm thick, integrating 230 components and 47 jewels. It beats at a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour while delivering a 72-hour power reserve.

Haute horlogerie movements of this caliber often conceal their complexity beneath solid dial plates. However, Ferdinand Berthoud exposes the going train directly to the wearer. The open-worked architecture lays bare the balance wheel, bridges, and power reserve mechanism right from the front of the watch. To ensure absolute timekeeping reliability, the movement carries an independent COSC chronometer certification. This certification verifies that the un-cased mechanism maintains precision across multiple positions and temperature variations without relying on the stabilizing torque of an automatic rotor.

The FB-SPC addresses this via a cylindrical hairspring equipped with proprietary terminal curves designed by Berthoud. This configuration improves rate stability across varying positions compared to flat flat-spring geometries.

Metallurgy of the Black Ceramised Titanium Case

The housing of the FB 3SPC.4-1 departs entirely from traditional precious metals or raw industrial alloys. Built across 57 distinct parts, the 42.3mm black ceramised titanium case measures 9.43mm in thickness. Ceramised titanium undergoes an advanced ceramic treatment process that converts the outer surface layer into a hardened barrier.

Photo: 5dwatches.com

This surface modification achieves scratch resistance comparable to solid technical ceramics while retaining titanium’s low density and high strength-to-weight ratio. The matte black finish is an integral structural treatment rather than a temporary coating that would eventually rub off under daily wear. Water resistance is capped at 30 meters. This specification aligns with the delicate tolerances of an open-worked haute horlogerie display rather than a rugged dive watch profile.

Micromechanical Hand-Finishing and Assembly

The 30-Second Verdict

Case: 42.3mm x 9.43mm black ceramised titanium (57 components) View this post on Instagram about ferdinand berthoud 3spc review, Ferdinand Berthoud FB 3SPC.4-1 From Instagram — related to ferdinand berthoud 3spc review, Ferdinand Berthoud FB 3SPC.4-1 Movement: In-house Caliber FB-SPC hand-wound (230 components, 47 jewels) Frequency & Power Reserve: 21,600 vph, 72 hours Certification: COSC Chronometer Availability: Price upon request via Ferdinand Berthoud boutique network

Revived in 2015 by Chopard co-president Karl-Friedrich Scheufele as an independent manufacture, Ferdinand Berthoud channels the heritage of the master 18th-century Swiss horologist. The FB 3SPC.4-1 proves that historic marine chronometer principles can successfully merge with modern surface engineering and avant-garde skeletonization.