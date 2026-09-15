Get the Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Pokopia Bundle for €419 on AliExpress

Decoding the Hardware Leap in the Nintendo Switch 2

Buying a brand-new console often comes with a secondary financial hurdle: selecting a launch title that justifies the initial outlay. For hardware buyers eyeing Nintendo’s latest platform, a bundle pairing the system directly with Pokémon Pokopia changes the value proposition. According to retail data, the package carries an official price tag of 539.99 euros at the Nintendo store and hovered around 509.99 euros at Game, making the AliExpress promotional pricing a notable deviation from standard market rates.

Under the hood, the system retains the hybrid architecture of its predecessor while introducing substantial internal and external upgrades. The display has expanded to 7.9 inches, delivering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels alongside HDR10 support and a variable refresh rate reaching up to 120 Hz. When docked, the console outputs up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on compatible displays—a major step up from the original system’s 1080p TV limitation. Powering these visuals is a custom NVIDIA system-on-chip paired with 256 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD Express slots.

Understanding the AliExpress Promotional Tiers To secure the discounted rate on the bundle, shoppers must apply specific coupon codes tied to minimum cart thresholds during checkout. The campaign structure provides tiered savings across various spending levels: FSES60: 60 euros off purchases starting at 479 euros

60 euros off purchases starting at 479 euros FSES45: 45 euros off purchases starting at 355 euros (used for the 419 euro console bundle)

45 euros off purchases starting at 355 euros (used for the 419 euro console bundle) FSES30: 30 euros off purchases starting at 239 euros

30 euros off purchases starting at 239 euros FSES20: 20 euros off purchases starting at 159 euros

20 euros off purchases starting at 159 euros FSES12: 12 euros off purchases starting at 89 euros

12 euros off purchases starting at 89 euros FSES06: 6 euros off purchases starting at 45 euros

6 euros off purchases starting at 45 euros FSES02: 2 euros off purchases starting at 18 euros

How Pokémon Pokopia Redefines the Franchise Loop

The inclusion of Pokémon Pokopia prevents the bundle from feeling like a standard accessory pack designed merely to inflate box value. Departing from the traditional gym-and-league formula, this exclusive title casts the player as a Ditto capable of taking human form and copying moves from other creatures to use as tools.

Gameplay loops lean heavily into survival crafting and life simulation rather than turn-based combat. Players gather materials, construct shelters, cultivate land, and decorate environments to restore an abandoned world. As terrain improves, new Pokémon populate the area. The title also supports local and online multiplayer for up to four users, though buyers should note that the physical bundle includes a digital copy of the game. Standalone purchases of Pokémon Pokopia list for 69.99 euros, giving buyers a clear breakdown of the savings when bundled with the 509.99-euro console.

Redesigned Joy-Con 2 Mechanics and Backward Compatibility

Hardware ergonomics have also shifted significantly in this generation. The Joy-Con 2 controllers abandon traditional mechanical rails in favor of a magnetic mounting system. Furthermore, these controllers can function as pointing devices or pseudo-mice in supported software—a feature directly integrated into the mechanics of Pokémon Pokopia.

For users transitioning from earlier Nintendo ecosystems, software longevity remains intact. The system maintains execution compatibility with a vast library of physical and digital Nintendo Switch titles, ensuring that existing software collections carry over without forcing immediate repurchases.