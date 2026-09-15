Latest Updates: Iran war costs well over $33.4 billion, Pentagon says, as Trump signals renewed openness to talks

The conflict with Iran, which began on February 28, has cost the Department of Defense $37.5 billion according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. John Caine, Hegseth sought $67.1 billion in supplemental funding for the war and other Department of Defense expenses, including munitions, drones, and National Guard deployments.

Pentagon Puts Military Costs at $37.5 Billion Amid Ongoing Conflict

An earlier Department of Defense Inspector General report covering the campaign’s first four months—from February 28 through June 30—pegged the cost of Operation Epic Fury at $33.4 billion according to a report by the Lead Inspector General. That earlier four-month figure includes $22.3 billion spent primarily on air defense interceptors and precision missiles, $7.4 billion in operational costs such as fuel and moving troops, and $3.7 billion for destroyed or damaged equipment according to a Department of Defense watchdog report. The lost equipment total covers over 30 lost drones, F-15E jets, refueling planes, and an A-10 aircraft. Additionally, the State Department accounted for $208 million, which included $184 million in building damage repairs and project delays.

Senators voiced skepticism over the emergency request, noting that the department received $75 billion in reconciliation funding last year. Sen. Patty Murray stated that the committee would not rubber-stamp a request to bankroll the war, while Sen. Kristin Gillibrand questioned the immense military spending while American households face rising household expenses. Hegseth countered that the funding is needed to support operations and address the new realities of the world. Roughly half of the new supplemental request, or $32.7 billion, is slated to fund the ongoing operation directly, with the remainder dedicated to national security priorities not related to the war.

Military leaders warn Hegseth against extending Iran war operations

Munitions Shortages and Logistical Strains

The heavy rate of fire during the conflict has severely drained military stockpiles and exposed resupply bottlenecks. The acquisition and sustainment office noted that munitions use left strategic inventory shortfalls, and defense analysts estimate it may take manufacturers three years to replenish supplies to normal levels. In response, the department is streamlining procurement timelines and stockpiling critical materials, components, and selected munitions.

Photo: militarytimes.com

US Congress Calls Iran War a Total Failure After Six Months

Navy base in Bahrain. Military authorities were compelled to shift supply lines to Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean, which adds 14 to 18 days to shipping times according to defense analysts. The conflict has also brought human costs, with U.S. casualties reaching 18 service members, including four who were killed in a four-day span following an escalation of airstrikes.

Rising Energy Bills and Consumer Impacts in the UK and US

The broader economic fallout from the war has placed a heavy burden on consumers through soaring energy costs. In the United Kingdom, energy regulator Ofgem announced a 4% hike in its domestic price cap, raising bills by £60 to £1,723 starting in October for typical households on variable tariffs according to the energy regulator. Around 22 million households face the increase, driven by benchmark wholesale British gas prices more than doubling since the U.S. began military action and severely curbing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the transit route for a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas.

Photo: reuters.com

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Pentagon Reveals $33.4 Billion Cost of Iran War as U.S. Weapons Stockpiles Face Pressure

Prime Minister Andy Burnham faced a blow to his cost-of-living pledges, though government intervention to remove VAT from electricity bills prevented the cap from rising by an additional £45. Analysts at Cornwall Insight forecast that the price cap could rise a further 9% in January to £1,872.

In the United States, consumers faced even heavier financial pressures. Higher fuel prices since the war began cost U.S. households roughly $106.4 billion according to a Brown University tracker, which triples the Pentagon’s initial spending estimate. Gasoline climbed 44.7% to $4.316 a gallon, while diesel jumped 69.8% to $6.230, adding $48.06 billion on its own and working out to $812.77 for the average U.S. household across both fuels. Because diesel sets the price of moving freight, these pump costs have reached grocery shelves, airfares, and construction budgets.