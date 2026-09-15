Thousands Flee to Djibouti Amid Renewed Yemen Fighting

Thousands Flee to Djibouti as Renewed Yemen Fighting Triggers a Humanitarian Surge

More than 3,400 people fleeing intense fighting in Yemen have landed along Djibouti’s northern coast over a 48-hour period, according to Djiboutian authorities and state media reports from Sunday. The sudden maritime influx follows a major Houthi offensive that seized the strategic Red Sea port of Mocha and advanced along the coast toward the narrow Bab al-Mandeb Strait, displacing tens of thousands internally and overwhelming the small Horn of Africa nation’s limited resources.

An Exodus Across the Bab al-Mandeb Strait

The crossings mark a dramatic escalation in regional displacement. According to Al Jazeera reporting, the wave of arrivals began the previous weekend after Houthi forces captured the remainder of Yemen’s Red Sea coast and strategic islands, including Mayyun, also known as Perim. Djibouti’s Finance Minister Ilyas Dawaleh documented the accelerating pace on X, noting arrivals rose from about 500 people on September 11 to 1,400 the following day, and exceeding 2,000 by that evening.

Photo: arabnews.com

Footage broadcast by Djibouti’s state television, RTD, captured wooden dhows and larger vessels arriving near the town of Obock. Women in black robes and children wearing life jackets disembarked carrying whatever belongings they could manage, including sacks of clothing, water containers, and food. Soldiers unloaded the incoming boats under floodlights after dark.

Alexandre Coissac, who heads the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Djibouti, told Al Jazeera that people have arrived on “all kinds of sea vessels, from small dhows to larger ships,” with a single vessel recently carrying hundreds of passengers. Coissac added that the journey has grown increasingly difficult, with numerous families stranded on the Yemeni side due to severe fuel shortages.

Strained Infrastructure in Africa’s Least Populous Nation

With a population of fewer than 1.2 million people spread across 23,000 square kilometres (8,900 square miles), Djibouti faces profound logistical hurdles in absorbing the new arrivals. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that children making the treacherous crossing are highly vulnerable to extreme heat, dehydration, and a lack of safe drinking water.

Photo: yahoo.com

The IOM reported that recent fighting has emptied entire Yemeni districts, including Maqbanah and Jabal Habashi, pushing total internal displacement past 85,000 people, the vast majority occurring in just the first two weeks of September. In response, Djibouti’s coastguard, navy, army, and health services deployed to rescue stranded travellers and set up reception points in Obock and the coastal post of Khor Angar to distribute food and first aid.

Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed traveled to Obock on Sunday to meet with representatives from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme, and the IOM. Djiboutian officials indicated they are actively preparing emergency logistics to receive as many as 10,000 refugees if the current maritime pace continues.

Global Shipping and Geopolitical Pressures

The humanitarian emergency unfolding on Djibouti’s coast carries profound implications for global trade and security. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait serves as one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors, carrying an estimated one in eight tonnes of global seaborne trade each day. The waterway has gained even greater strategic importance as an artery for oil exports following blockages elsewhere in the region.

#L’ONU intervient alors que des milliers de personnes fuient le #Yémen vers #Djibouti

Because of this vital geography, Djibouti hosts military installations from several global powers, including the United States, China, France, Japan, and Italy. As regional instability threatens both shipping lanes and human lives, the international community watches closely to see whether diplomatic efforts can curb the violence before local infrastructure reaches a breaking point.

How do you think international organizations and regional governments can best balance maritime trade security with immediate humanitarian needs during sudden conflicts? Share your thoughts below.