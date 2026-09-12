Apple Watch Ultra 4: Price, Specs, and New Health Features

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 arrives featuring aerospace-grade titanium finishes in natural and black, up to 50 hours of normal battery life, and advanced health sensing powered by Apple Intelligence. Retailing with options starting around $22.22 per month, the rugged wearable introduces a redesigned optical sensor array and deeper fitness integration slated for late 2026.

Hardware Architecture and Aerospace-Grade Finishes

Apple has expanded its rugged smartwatch lineup by introducing a striking new aesthetic option alongside the traditional build. According to official product specifications, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 is available in two distinct aerospace-grade titanium finishes: natural and a new black option. The chassis remains anchored by a display crafted from sapphire crystal, engineered to withstand extreme environments under MIL-STD-810H testing protocols.

Under the hood, power efficiency dictates the hardware upgrades. The device delivers up to 50 hours of normal use on a single charge, while Low Power Mode stretches endurance up to 84 hours. When users need a quick top-up, fast-charging delivers up to 18 hours of use from a mere 15-minute charge.

Durability metrics remain central to the Ultra branding. The watch carries a WR100 water-resistance rating, qualifying it for recreational scuba diving down to 40 meters and high-speed water sports, alongside an IP6X dust-resistance rating.

Sensor Arrays and High-Frequency Metrics

The internal sensor suite has undergone a major engineering overhaul. Apple redesigned the health sensing system with more capable optical and electrical sensors paired with larger, more power-efficient green LEDs.

Photo: verizon.com

This architectural shift enables unprecedented data collection frequencies. The Ultra 4 records background heart rate readings every five seconds—representing a 60-fold increase in frequency compared to the Ultra 3. Furthermore, heart rate variability (HRV) is measured as often as every five minutes, marking a 24-fold increase in sampling frequency over its predecessor. These frequent background checks feed directly into updated watch face complications and the redesigned Heart Rate app.

Apple Intelligence and the Redesigned Health App

Slated to roll out in late 2026, a redesigned Health app places Apple Intelligence at the core of its software architecture. The platform transforms raw biometric streams into proactive insights by synthesizing data from the wearable and synced medical records.

Photo: apple.com

The interface organizes metrics across dedicated tabs, including Insights, Health Age, and Longevity:

Insights: Processes daily habits to offer personalized guidance on metrics like sleep routines, vitals, readiness, and cycle tracking.

Processes daily habits to offer personalized guidance on metrics like sleep routines, vitals, readiness, and cycle tracking. Health Age: Combines VO2 max, HRV, sleep, and optional blood work biometrics to evaluate which lifestyle factors impact biological longevity.

Combines VO2 max, HRV, sleep, and optional blood work biometrics to evaluate which lifestyle factors impact biological longevity. Longevity: Translates continuous hardware telemetry from the watch and iPhone into long-term health trajectories.

Specifications and Pricing Comparison

Evaluating the generational leap requires putting the hardware metrics side by side. Financing structures position the new wearable alongside previous iterations.

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Model Normal Battery Life Low Power Battery Life Display & Peak Brightness Starting Price Terms Apple Watch Ultra 4 Up to 50 hours Up to 84 hours Always-On Retina with wide-angle OLEDs and LTPO3; up to 3000 nits $22.22/mo for 36 months Apple Watch Ultra 3 Standard metrics apply Up to 72 hours LTPO3; up to 3000 nits peak / 1 nit min $22.22/mo for 36 months Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to 36 hours Up to 72 hours Always-On Retina LTPO2 OLED $19.44/mo for 36 months

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 solidifies its place as an analytical powerhouse for athletes and health-conscious users alike. By combining rugged titanium construction with a massive leap in sensor polling rates and on-device machine learning capabilities, the platform sets a demanding technical benchmark for the wearable market.