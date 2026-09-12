Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: PS5 Pro vs. Steam Machine 4K 60 FPS Comparison

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered running on a PlayStation 5 Pro and a Steam Machine was visually compared on September 12, 2026, using an LG C5 OLED panel. The testing revealed that both systems maintain a stable 60 frames per second at 4K resolution, highlighting the distinct architectural trade-offs between Sony’s console and Valve’s compact PC platform.

Performance Metrics on PlayStation 5 Pro and Steam Machine

The comparative analysis evaluated Sony’s title with its designated PS5 Pro Enhanced patch running in Pro Performance Mode. According to findings published on GameGPU, the game utilizes a native resolution of 1440p before upscaling to 4K. Both hardware setups achieved a rock-solid 60 frames per second during gameplay scenarios without registering notable dips in the base frame rate.

For the Steam Machine, testing relied on the built-in AMD FSR 3.1 scaling profile configured within the Balanced Mode preset. When testers attempted to bypass standard configurations by using the Proton Experimental software layer to force an update to the FSR 4.1 scaling algorithm, average frame rates suffered a penalty of roughly 10 frames per second. Consequently, hardware overhead dictates that the standard FSR 3.1 preset remains the more viable option for maintaining fluid motion on Valve’s hardware.