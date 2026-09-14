Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 Photo Gallery

Opening their 2026 NFL campaign on the road, the Arizona Cardinals played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13, 2026, at SoFi Stadium. Anchored by play from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and contributions from running back Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals’ opening-week performance showcased a roster in the NFC West.

Capturing the Action at SoFi Stadium

Football is ultimately a game of inches, but the narrative of any given Sunday is best told through the sharp focus of sports photography. The lens caught everything from trench warfare in the line of scrimmage to open-field heroics.

Among the standout visual sequences of the afternoon was Arizona quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambling under pressure, navigating pockets against a Chargers pass rush that featured linebacker Khalil Mack. Photographers also immortalized key defensive battles, including defensive lineman Walter Nolen III locked in leverage duels with Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt, and defensive lineman Dante Stills bringing down Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the second quarter.

Jeremiyah Love and the Ground Game Take Center Stage

The visual centerpiece of the Cardinals’ offensive success was running back Jeremiyah Love. Photographers captured the exact moment Love fought through traffic, lunging past Chargers cornerback Cam Hart to cross the goal line for a first-quarter touchdown. Love’s ability to turn short handoffs into gains gave Arizona an edge.

Complementing the rushing attack, Brissett distributed the ball effectively to weapons like running back Tyler Allgeier and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who flashed celebration hands after moving the chains for a catch during the first half.

Defensive Grit and Lockdown Sequences

Defensively, the Cardinals relied on disciplined containment to neutralize a Chargers passing game. Safety Budda Baker was frequently framed in action shots, most notably wrapping up Los Angeles wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the open field during the second quarter to halt a promising drive.

As the clock wound down, the imagery left behind from Week 1 offered more than just aesthetic highlights. It provided tangible proof of an Arizona squad executing its game plan on foreign turf. The Cardinals return to the drawing board, carrying valuable momentum and plenty of stellar photographic evidence of a road trip.