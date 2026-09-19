Arthur Fery Beats Alvaro Guillen Meza as GB Takes 2-0 Davis Cup Lead Over Ecuador

Great Britain secured a commanding 2-0 lead over Ecuador in their Davis Cup qualifying tie at the Copper Box Arena, highlighted by Arthur Fery’s straight-sets victory over Álvaro Guillén Meza and Toby Samuel’s comeback win against Andrés Andrade, pushing the team to the brink of the Final 8 in Bologna.

Fantasy & Market Impact Depth Chart Reshuffle: Cameron Norrie’s late injury withdrawal cleared the runway for Samuel to prove his worth on short notice.

Fery Navigates Early Nerves on Home Soil

Arthur Fery’s return to competition in London carried high expectations following his standout summer at Wimbledon. But the transition to indoor hard courts in the Copper Box Arena presented a distinct tactical puzzle against Ecuador’s Álvaro Guillén Meza. Fery struggled with his forehand early on, looking visibly tight as the opening set tightened to 5-5.

Grinding through long baseline rallies ultimately allowed Fery to stabilize his game. By shifting away from high-risk attacking sequences and leaning into defensive depth, he broke Guillén Meza’s serve at the crucial juncture. Once the first set was secured, the momentum swung decisively. Fery dominated the second set 6-0, utilizing depth control and precise court coverage to suffocate his opponent’s rhythm.

Samuel Overcomes a Shaky Debut to Set the Tone

The tie’s opening match required a rapid adjustment from British No 5 Toby Samuel. Stepping in as a late injury replacement for Cameron Norrie, Samuel endured a nightmare start against Ecuador’s top singles player, Andrés Andrade. He dropped the first set 4-6 and fell behind 0-4 in the early exchanges due to visible nerves and unforced errors.

Yet, the tactical adjustment came midway through the second set. Samuel began flattening out his first serve and utilizing his forehand to dictate baseline rallies. By keeping Andrade pinned deep behind the baseline, Samuel rattled off 10 of the final 11 games. It was a remarkable turnaround for a player who ranked outside the top 1,600 just last February.

Match Statistics and Tie Breakdown

Match Winner Loser Score Match 1 Toby Samuel (GBR) Andrés Andrade (ECU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Match 2 Arthur Fery (GBR) Álvaro Guillén Meza (ECU) 7-5, 6-0

Closing Out the Tie in London

With a 2-0 advantage secured, Great Britain stands just one win away from advancing to the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna. Attention now turns to the doubles rubber. Great Britain can call upon the world No 1 Henry Patten and recent US Open champion Neal Skupski to seal the qualification.

Photo: theguardian.com

“You get goosebumps walking out,” Fery remarked after his victory. “I don’t know how many people that was, but it made a lot of noise. It was great playing here in London.”

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.