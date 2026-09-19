QNL Panel Explores British Diplomacy and Influence in the Gulf

Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted a public panel discussion titled “Diplomacy and Influence: A Reading of the British Presence in the Gulf,” examining how early maritime trade networks and the East India Company shaped historical British diplomacy and regional engagement across the Arabian Gulf.

Mapping Historical Trade Routes and Geopolitical Leverage

The session convened academics, students, and researchers at QNL to analyze the historical footprint of the East India Company in the Arabian Gulf. Discussions focused on how trade routes linked with British-Indian networks to establish the foundation for broader regional involvement. The panel detailed how the execution of maritime treaties and commercial operations generated crucial geopolitical knowledge. This intelligence allowed British influence to expand far beyond direct trade, particularly amid competition with other regional powers.

The Bottom Line Archival Integration: The session connected historical analyses directly with the extensive holdings of the QNL Heritage Library.

The session connected historical analyses directly with the extensive holdings of the QNL Heritage Library. Academic Leadership: Dr. Aisha Hadi Al Rashdi contributed expert insights regarding soft power and diplomatic tools used to strengthen bilateral relations.

Dr. Aisha Hadi Al Rashdi contributed expert insights regarding soft power and diplomatic tools used to strengthen bilateral relations. Public Dialogue: Moderated by Heritage Library Community Engagement Specialist Ikhlas Ahmed, the panel emphasized contemporary research connections to historical sources.

The Role of Soft Power in Historical Gulf Relations

During the panel, Dr. Aisha Hadi Al Rashdi, Assistant Dean for Social Sciences and Humanities at Qatar University’s College of Arts and Sciences, outlined the diplomatic mechanisms that solidified British-Gulf ties through soft power. Dr. Al Rashdi emphasized the importance of the event, stating: This panel creates an important space for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives on the history of British-Gulf relations, while examining the diplomatic and cultural forces that shaped their development over time.

Dr. Al Rashdi further noted the value of revisiting these historical frameworks from diverse angles. She added: Conversations of this kind also allow us to revisit history from different angles and enrich our understanding by bringing a wider range of experiences and perspectives into the discussion, including those from the Gulf. They also help connect historical sources and events with questions that remain relevant today, while encouraging thoughtful research, responsible dialogue and greater awareness of the region’s history and international relations among the public, researchers and younger generations.

Archival Resources and Institutional Frameworks

Panel Role / Focus Contributor / Institution Key Discussion Area Expert Speaker Dr. Aisha Hadi Al Rashdi (Qatar University) Diplomatic tools, soft power, and Gulf perspectives Moderator Ikhlas Ahmed (QNL Heritage Library) Archival integration and community engagement Institutional Host Qatar National Library (QNL) Historical footprint of the East India Company

The event was moderated by Ikhlas Ahmed, Community Engagement Specialist at the Heritage Library, who linked the historical presentations directly with QNL’s archival collections. The session highlighted how these collections offer attendees a tangible connection to the shared history of Qatari-British relations and regional diplomacy.

Photo: thepeninsulaqatar.com

Future Research Trajectories