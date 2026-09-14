Artificial Intelligence Helps Researchers Study Animal Communication Systems

Advanced artificial intelligence models are now being applied to animal communication systems, allowing researchers to study vast volumes of vocalizations in species such as bats, elephants, and deep-sea sperm whales, bringing scientists closer than ever to deciphering whether non-human species possess structured languages.

For decades, linguistics stood firmly behind the barrier erected by Noam Chomsky: human language and animal communication systems were entirely distinct phenomena. The prevailing consensus held that while animals could signal basic warnings or desires, they could never produce or comprehend language the way humans do. But the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into bioacoustics is upending that long-held assumption, forcing researchers to rethink the boundaries of animal cognition and culture.

Project CETI and the Deep-Ocean Search for Sperm Whale Communication

Since 2020, an interdisciplinary group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, New York University, and other institutions participating in Project CETI has deployed drones into the deep ocean to record the vocalizations of sperm whales. These marine mammals, immortalized in Herman Melville’s Moby Dick , emit structured acoustic signals known as codas.

Sperm whales emit sounds called codas, which are a series of clicks with variations that seem to function as combinable units. We do not know if they constitute a language, but they present characteristics that are very promising. Researchers are recording huge amounts of those sounds and using artificial intelligence to detect patterns. Juan Cruz Balian, essayist and editor via La Nacion

Sperm whales possess neurons associated with complex functions linked to consciousness. According to researchers analyzing these acoustic patterns, they have spent around 30 million years developing communication pathways in an environment entirely separate from human terrestrial life. If researchers decode these exchanges, science may gain insight into a culture that evolved completely independently of human history.

Eating the Same Meals Every Day Linked to Greater Weight Loss, Study Finds

Advanced Acoustic Decoding Across Species

Sperm whales are not the only focal point for machine-learning-driven bioacoustics. Massive language models are now being applied to the analysis of animal communication systems, according to reporting by La Nacion.

Photo: semana.com

By processing vast quantities of audio data, investigators have uncovered unexpected layers of complexity in other species. Bat vocalizations reveal specific targeting of individuals, complaints about food, sleeping space, and other social conflicts, as well as regional differences comparable to dialects. Similarly, evidence on elephants shows that they utilize specific sounds to address determined individuals, similar to the use of proper names.

MIT Researchers Identify Little Red Dots as New Type of Black Hole Star

The Double-Edged Sword of Generative Imagery in Wildlife Conservation

While machine learning opens new windows into animal behavior, artificial intelligence is simultaneously distorting public perception of wildlife through synthetic imagery. Across platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and X, highly realistic fake images—such as an orangutan nursing endangered leopard cubs in the Malaysian state of Sabah—circulate widely alongside fabricated emotional narratives.

Photo: perfil.com

Digital verification teams from AFP analyzed numerous examples of these synthetic photographs. Although many creators intend only to generate tenderness or entertainment, conservation experts warn of tangible consequences. Chris Lewis of the wildlife defense organization Born Free cautions that portraying wild animals as docile, adorable, or affectionate can increase the demand for certain species, driving exploitation for tourism as photo props, content for social networks, or as pets.

The risks extend directly into ecological science. Researchers who rely on citizen-science image contributions now face the threat of synthetic content. The inclusion of AI-generated content in public submissions risks affecting the quality and reliability of certain studies, a vulnerability noted in the journal Nature.

Could life exist on Venus? Peptides survive harsh acid

Regulatory Pressure and Platform Accountability

As synthetic animal media proliferates, conservationists argue that the negative impacts far outweigh any potential public-awareness benefits. Jenny Roberts of the World Wide Fund for Nature notes that unrealistic depictions desensitize the public to authentic wildlife documentation and can lead people to adopt imprudent behaviors and put themselves in danger.

Photo: Lanacion

Major platforms including TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, officially require users to indicate when realistic content has been created using AI and deploy automated tools to identify and label such material. Yet independent verification groups continue to find numerous unlabeled synthetic posts, leaving researchers and conservation networks to grapple with an increasingly manipulated digital ecosystem where distinguishing real natural history from algorithmic fiction grows harder by the day.