Ashley Jensen and Mark Bonnar to Star in New BBC Sitcom Rambling

Mark Bonnar and Ashley Jensen are officially reuniting to lead the cast of Rambling, a brand-new, one-off BBC sitcom written by Iain Connell and Sharon Young. Commissioned by BBC Scotland and BBC Comedy from The Comedy Unit, the 30-minute special follows an unlikely pair of travelling companions navigating the Scottish countryside.

The Bottom Line The Stars: Shetland and Catastrophe alumni Mark Bonnar and Ashley Jensen step into the lead roles of Gerry and Cat.

Shetland and Catastrophe alumni Mark Bonnar and Ashley Jensen step into the lead roles of Gerry and Cat. The Creatives: Written by Iain Connell and Sharon Young, the sitcom is produced by The Comedy Unit for BBC One, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer.

Written by Iain Connell and Sharon Young, the sitcom is produced by The Comedy Unit for BBC One, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer. The Premise: A feel-good 30-minute special about an overly prepared planner and a chaotic free spirit finding common ground on a rural trek.

Mapping the Mismatched Dynamic of Cat and Gerry

According to official BBC synopses, Mark Bonnar plays Gerry, a man defined by strict order who plans every single step of their journey while on a mission to fulfil a promise to his recently deceased brother. Across from him is Ashley Jensen as Cat, whose approach is decidedly less rigid. Cat is flying solo through the countryside after being thrown out of a walking group that was supposed to offer her a fresh start.

The more they walk and talk, the clearer it becomes that they are travelling on common ground. The BBC frames the project as a feel-good sitcom all about putting your best foot forward, tackling themes of loss, loneliness, and the fundamental human need for connection.

Creative Pedigree and Production Background

Behind the camera, the pedigree runs deep. Writers Iain Connell and Sharon Young bring significant Scottish comedy royalty to the table. Connell is the co-creator of BBC Scotland shows like Burnistoun and The Scotts, while Young serves as one of his co-stars on the latter. Directing duties fall to Ollie Parsons, ensuring the visual tone matches the sharp writing.

For the two leads, this project marks yet another high-profile collaboration. Bonnar and Jensen previously appeared together across all four series of Catastrophe. Beyond that shared history, both actors carry extensive resumes across major British dramas—Bonnar through standout roles in Line of Duty, Guilt, and Dept Q, and Jensen via her Emmy-nominated breakthrough in Extras, alongside her leading turn in the long-running BBC Scotland crime series Shetland.

The BBC’s Strategic Focus on Regional Comedy

Gavin Smith, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, noted that the project is packed with brilliant banter, pointing out that there are few better pairings to take on a rural hike than Jensen and Bonnar. Meanwhile, BBC Comedy commissioning editor Navi Lamba emphasized that some of the strongest comedies emerge from forcing unlikely people together.

Photo: heraldscotland.com

Production and Cast Overview for Rambling Element Details Lead Cast Ashley Jensen (Cat) and Mark Bonnar (Gerry) Writers Iain Connell and Sharon Young Director Ollie Parsons Production Company The Comedy Unit Broadcasters BBC One, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer

With principal photography braving the demanding Scottish elements, the production leans heavily on the palpable chemistry of its two leads to anchor the emotional weight.

What Comes Next for the BBC’s Comedy Slate

Are you looking forward to seeing Bonnar and Jensen back together on screen, or do you prefer your sitcoms stretched across multi-episode runs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.