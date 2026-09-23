Free Kebabs Draw 2,000 People in Switzerland After Influencer Promo

When influencer marketing crashes into physical retail, the result is an overwhelming crowd of 2,000 people fighting for free food. That was the reality on Saturday during the grand opening of the Alemanya restaurant.

Early Queues Form Hours Before Doors Open

The viral draw began long before anyone took a bite. Eager crowds started gathering outside the oriental fast-food joint as early as 8:00 AM on Saturday, waiting out a massive stretch for the free food distribution scheduled to start at 4:00 PM.

When the giveaway finally kicked off, the situation escalated rapidly.

Between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, an estimated 2,000 individuals descended on the snack bar. The surge created a massive bottleneck that left some attendees going home completely empty-handed and effectively cleared out the venue’s entire stock of 1,200 kebabs.

A Twenty-Thousand-Franc Promotional Victory

The financial impact on the business was immediate. The owner estimated the total value of the distributed food at 20’000 francs.

Despite the inventory depletion and chaotic conditions, the operators viewed the aggressive turnout as a definitive promotional victory.

Instagram and TikTok Creators Orchestrate the Chaos

The intense physical foot traffic was directly engineered through digital channels. Two high-profile content creators—Oluyomi Scherrer, widely known as Dr Pronto, and Stefano Lenherr, known as Steve Merson—helped orchestrate the digital buzz.

Together, the pair commands a following of more than 400’000 users on Instagram alone. Their promotional posts distributed across TikTok and Instagram successfully captured the attention of more than 150’000 unique viewers prior to the event.

Scherrer also operates an agency managing digital media presences for various restaurants and commercial brands. Speaking about the promotional push, Oluyomi Scherrer noted: “Cette ouverture est ainsi devenue l’un des plus grands événements pour un restaurant de kebab en Suisse jusqu’à présent,” highlighting the level of engagement for a regional fast-food launch in the country.

Confronting the Digital-to-Physical Reality Gap

This incident highlights the raw, unpredictable power of localized influencer marketing when translated into brick-and-mortar reality. Digital metrics easily project impressions and follower counts reaching hundreds of thousands. Physical spaces, however, face hard architectural and logistical limits.

Photo: europesays.com

With only 1,200 units available to satisfy a crowd nearing 2,000 aggressive participants, the bottleneck exposed the inherent risks of viral offline marketing campaigns. Restaurants and brands attempting similar stunts must balance algorithmic reach against crowd control realities to prevent safety hazards and disgruntled consumers.