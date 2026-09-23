OpenAI forms independent math advisory group after reputational crisis

Following a reputational crisis sparked by its mathematical research, OpenAI has approached elite academics to establish an independent advisory group. Hosted by the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, the new nine-member panel aims to guide AI companies on academic standards, research dissemination, and tool integration within the mathematical community.

An Abrupt Arrival and Questions Over Independence

OpenAI’s creation of the new independent panel caught many mathematicians by surprise, according to researchers who spoke with The Verge. While researchers generally view the group as a positive first step, they have raised basic questions regarding its actual influence, operational scope, and whether OpenAI will truly heed its recommendations. Concerns have also emerged over whether such a compact collection of prominent scholars can accurately represent the wider mathematical field.

The newly formed body is officially titled the Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence (AGMAI). According to OpenAI, the panel will operate independently, retaining the freedom to offer unsolicited advice, publicly comment on the impact of artificial intelligence on mathematics, and publish its own guidance. Members will receive no financial compensation from OpenAI and possess the authority to alter their roster as they see fit. The group came together after OpenAI approached some of its members about establishing an external advisory board, according to the group’s bare-bones website, though discussions subsequently led the mathematicians to launch an independent entity instead.

OpenAI expands GPT-6 lineup with cheaper Sol and Luna models

Star-Studded Roster Rooted at the Institute for Advanced Study

The nine-member group comprises figures whom researchers describe as celebrities within the field. Its members hail from prestigious institutions including Stanford, Harvard, Oxford, and Cambridge, and boast multiple Fields Medals and MacArthur genius grants among them. Robert Oppenheimer.

Advisory group member Martin Hairer addressed the initiative’s origins in a blog post published on Tuesday, pushing back against what he termed a torrent of misinformation regarding its formation. Hairer, a professor of mathematics at Imperial College London and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), noted that AI has already exerted a profound impact on mathematical research by raising complex questions regarding proper idea attribution, priority, and human comprehension.

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Deciphers 107-Year-Old WWI Radio Message

It is obvious that AI has already had a profound impact on mathematical research and raises numerous questions of correct attribution of ideas, priority, human understanding of ideas, etc. Martin Hairer, Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence member

Hairer emphasized that the group operates independently of OpenAI and other frontier artificial intelligence labs. He added that, aside from obvious confidentiality requirements, members have signed no restrictive agreements governing their public statements, relying instead on the IAS for technical support.

Unresolved Mysteries and the Road Ahead

Despite assertions of autonomy, skepticism remains regarding how much sway the panel will ultimately hold. Simon Machado, a researcher at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, remarked that the whole arrangement appeared shrouded in mystery and questioned the selection process for the nine members. It remains unclear which individuals were initially approached by OpenAI or how the remaining seats were filled.

OpenAI Forms Independent Math AI Advisory Group as It Pushes Global AI Standards | Astha La Vista

With new Macs, Apple aims to take on Microsoft, Nvidia in a rush to lower AI costs