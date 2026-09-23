Independiente Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali: Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch Online

As football fans across South America tune in for the latest developments, the matchup between Independiente Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali has generated substantial interest regarding schedules, broadcast channels, and official match details.

Understanding the exact kickoff times, television networks, and streaming alternatives is essential for supporters wanting to follow the action live. Depending on regional broadcasting agreements, viewers can access the game through various platforms across Colombia, the rest of South America, Mexico, Central America, and the United States.

Match Schedule and Global Kickoff Times

The fixture is scheduled to be broadcast across multiple international time zones, allowing supporters abroad to follow the competition live.

18:00 – United States (Pacific Time)

– United States (Pacific Time) 19:00 – Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Honduras

– Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Honduras 20:00 – Colombia, Ecuador, Panamá, and Perú

– Colombia, Ecuador, Panamá, and Perú 21:00 – Bolivia, Venezuela, and United States (Eastern Time)

– Bolivia, Venezuela, and United States (Eastern Time) 22:00 – Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay

– Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay 03:00 – Spain (Wednesday)

Television Channels and Streaming Options

For viewers looking to watch the encounter live, official broadcasters have secured rights across different territories.

Photo: bolavip.com

Colombia: Win+ Fútbol and Win Play

Win+ Fútbol and Win Play Rest of South America (including Perú), Mexico, and Central America: RCN Nuestra Tele

RCN Nuestra Tele United States: RCN Nuestra Tele, Fanatiz, and fuboTV

Fans are advised to check their local listings and subscription packages ahead of kickoff to ensure uninterrupted access to the broadcast.

Team Context and Recent Form

Both squads enter this phase with distinct momentum and roster challenges. Meanwhile, Deportivo Cali comes into the match after a 3-0 win against Cúcuta Deportivo, sharing an identical recent form of two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

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However, Deportivo Cali faces notable squad limitations for the fixture.

As the match approaches, supporters following the tournament can monitor official club channels and broadcasting networks for any last-minute updates regarding lineups, referee assignments, and stadium access guidelines. Feel free to share your thoughts or predictions in the comments below.