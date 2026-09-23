Augusta’s First Amendment Museum reopens with new interactive exhibits

The First Amendment Museum in Augusta has officially reopened its doors after a two-year closure dedicated to extensive interior renovations and the creation of brand-new interactive exhibits. Located next to the State House at the historic 184 State St. property, the institution stands as the only museum of its kind in the country dedicated entirely to exploring and preserving the five freedoms protected by the First Amendment: freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition.

For the past two years, the stately property has been closed to the general public while staff worked behind the scenes to update the aging structure and overhaul its gallery spaces. Museum leaders noted that the grand reopening aims to reconnect the community with the vital role civic engagement plays in a democratic society. Executive director Alison Sucy stated that the priority is getting the word out that the facility is fully functioning and welcoming visitors to explore its fresh vision for the future.

Originally built in 1911 by major publisher and Comfort magazine founder William H. Gannett as a wedding present for his son, Guy P. Gannett, the historic Gannett House carries deep roots in American media history. Guy P. Gannett founded the Guy Gannett Publishing Company, which historically operated several prominent Maine newspapers including the Portland Press Herald, the Daily Kennebec Journal, the Waterville Sentinel, The Portland Sunday Telegram, and the Portland Evening Express, alongside various broadcast outlets. The museum was launched by Guy P. Gannett’s granddaughters, Genie Gannett and Terry Gannett Hopkins, who established the cultural site to honor that rich journalistic legacy and combat what they observed as a decline in civic education.

Inside the Renovated Galleries and Interactive Displays

Visitors stepping into the restored first floor are immediately greeted by Remi, the resident cat who has lived at the museum for years, before encountering the core exhibition spaces. The museum’s layout features dedicated rooms and interactive stations for each of the constitutional freedoms. A prominent freedom of speech exhibit is shaped like a giant open book containing ten embedded drawers. Guests can open these drawers to examine historical and contemporary examples of art, literature, comedy, and music that faced censorship or public objection.

Photo: centralmaine.com

The freedom of the press gallery immerses visitors in the mechanics of journalism. The display features walls covered in historic newspaper front pages arranged to look like fresh print coming off a printing press. It includes an interactive game that allows players to attempt writing a news article under a simulated government-controlled press environment to test whether their reporting would be permitted. Among the artifacts on display is an original copy of the final edition of the Apple Daily, a pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper shuttered by the Chinese government, which was anonymously mailed to the museum for preservation.

Additional exhibits across the first floor include projection screens examining the right to assembly, interactive steps detailing how to draft and circulate a petition for signatures, donated vintage typewriters, and the historic dining room where Anne Gannett once hosted a suffrage tea. That room now functions as a gathering space for group discussions and post-tour Q&A sessions.

Future Plans and Community Integration

While the first-floor grand reopening marks a major milestone for the institution, museum leadership emphasizes that development work is ongoing. Executive director Alison Sucy noted that staff and organizers eventually hope to expand public exhibits upstairs to the home’s second floor while continuing to refine the ground-level galleries.

Photo: beatschermerhorn.com

The reopening also coincides with a period of broader cultural adjustments in the region, including the temporary closure of the state museum. By bringing its modernized galleries back online, the First Amendment Museum hopes to serve as a vital educational hub for residents, students, and travelers visiting Augusta’s capital district.

As the institution settles back into its permanent State House-adjacent home, museum organizers encourage community members to visit the newly updated galleries, participate in upcoming public discussions, and engage directly with the foundational rights of American democracy. Share your thoughts on the newly reopened exhibits and join the conversation in the comments below.