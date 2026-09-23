Kim Gingras Praises Husband Fred St-Gelais After SPACQ Award Win

The event, organized by the Fondation de la Société professionnelle des auteurs et compositeurs du Québec, honors outstanding contributions to local song, music, and creation.

Celebrating Success at the 2026 SPACQ Gala

The annual Gala de la Fondation SPACQ serves as a major platform for recognizing excellence within the Quebec music industry. St-Gelais secured the Prix François-Cousineau – Musique en chanson during the 2026 edition of the ceremony. Capturing the excitement of the evening, Kim Gingras took to her Instagram story immediately following the win to share her enthusiasm with her followers, declaring, “Il a gagné!!!!”

Gingras followed up her initial announcement by publishing a video montage capturing moments from the gala. In her social media post, she praised her husband’s creative output:

Fred est un homme extraordinaire aux multiples talents qui a toujours su mettre ses artistes en valeur et créer des succès en répétition qui rejoignent le public, et aujourd’hui, prend plaisir à créer un projet où il est mis de l’avant avec son partenaire de crime, Dom Faucher.

New Musical Projects and Duo Launch

The industry recognition arrives on the heels of new musical releases from St-Gelais. Just days prior to the gala, the musician launched a new album alongside his partner in the duo Scooter Gas, Dom Faucher. The timing of the Prix François-Cousineau win coincides with this fresh collaborative push, highlighting both his behind-the-scenes production work and his current performance-focused initiatives.

Additional Honorees of the Evening

The 2026 SPACQ gala also recognized other pillars of the Quebec artistic community. Sylvain Cossette received the prestigious Prix Stéphane-Venne for his extensive career as a singer-songwriter, a distinction awarded in collaboration with SOCAN. Following the event, Cossette’s partner, Andrée Watters, shared celebratory messages recognizing his decades of contributions to the public.