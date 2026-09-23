Titanosaur Eggshells Reveal Giant Dinosaurs Nested in Cold Southern Latitudes

During field seasons in 2020 and 2024, researchers recovered 255 fossilized titanosaur eggshell fragments from the Late Cretaceous Chorrillo Formation in southern Argentina. Dating back approximately 68 million years, these specimens establish a nesting paleolatitude of 55–60°S, marking the highest-latitude sauropod nesting environment and southernmost definitive dinosaur eggs discovered to date.

Decoding High-Latitude Sauropod Reproduction

Paleontologists have debated how massive sauropods managed their reproductive cycles in cold, high-latitude environments. With dinosaur bones turning up as far south as Antarctica and southern Argentina, researchers questioned whether these giants merely visited during warm seasonal windows or maintained year-round residency. The recovery of 255 fragile eggshell fragments from the Chorrillo Formation provides concrete data to resolve that debate. According to research published in Royal Society Open Science and led by Darla Zelenitsky, these dinosaurs successfully reproduced at paleolatitudes reaching up to 60°S.

Paul Upchurch of UCL observed that eggs discovered at these high latitudes demonstrate sauropods could reproduce successfully well outside low-latitude warm zones. Similarly, Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh noted that some of Earth’s largest animals hatched young at high latitudes, highlighting unexpected biological adaptability.

Biological Constraints and Mound Incubation Mechanics

Researchers conclude that adult titanosaurs probably did not brood their clutches like modern birds. Their enormous body mass would have made sitting on nests impractical. Instead, these massive dinosaurs used alternative incubation systems.

The eggshells themselves offer critical clues regarding thermal and moisture regulation. As senior study author Darla Zelenitsky explained, “Their eggshells were very porous, which means if the eggs were left out in the open, they would lose water, dry out, and the embryos would die.” To combat desiccation and ambient cold at 55–60°S, titanosaurs buried their clutches in mound nests composed of soil, sand, and decaying vegetation.

Microbial decomposition within these organic mounds generated steady incubation warmth, while the surrounding soil matrix preserved essential humidity. This protected the developing embryos from drying out.

Scale, Species, and Fossil Preservation Realities

Despite the immense size of the adults, titanosaur eggs were remarkably small. Each egg held roughly 4 liters of fluid—equaling about 1/18,000th of an adult dinosaur’s total volume. Hatchlings emerging from these southern nests likely weighed around 4 kg, or roughly 9 pounds.

Photo: crbcnews.com

While fossilized dinosaur eggs remain exceptionally rare due to their thin, fragile architecture easily fragmenting over millions of years, this cache of 255 well-dated fragments offers unusually strong evidence for nesting behavior and local reproductive ecology. Teeth recovered concurrently from the Chorrillo Formation match colossosaurian titanosaurs—massive animals, though not necessarily the absolute largest representatives of the group. Whether these specific inhabitants stayed in the subpolar latitudes year-round or nested there during the warm season remains an active question, but the physical evidence confirms their reproductive machinery operated far from the equator.