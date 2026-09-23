Ohio Supreme Court Blocks Wilmington Data Center Ballot Measure

The Ohio Supreme Court has blocked a citizen-led ballot measure that aimed to restrict data centers in Wilmington, dealing a sharp setback to local residents fighting a massive $4 billion Amazon Web Services development.
The legal defeat clears the way for the Clinton County Board of Elections to reject the initiative for the November 3 ballot, leaving opponents scrambling for alternative legal footholds.
How the Legal Battle Unfolded at the Ohio Supreme Court
The judicial roadblock centers on legislative authority and municipal overreach. According to reporting from FOX19 NOW, the Ohio Supreme Court voted down the citizen-led plan on the grounds that only the state legislature possesses the constitutional authority to authorize private lawsuits against data centers.
Had the high court ruled differently, Wilmington voters would have weighed in on a November ballot initiative. That measure would have established strict local standards regarding noise and light pollution, water use, discharge, and heat generation—major environmental concerns associated with modern hyper-scale computing facilities.
Attorney Joshua Engal sharply criticized the secretive process that birthed the multi-billion-dollar project. As Engal noted regarding the negotiations,
What concerns a lot of people is that you had a deal that was done behind non-disclosure agreements, that was negotiated through organizations in Columbus, like Jobs Ohio and the port authority, that aren’t elected by the voters, and they make these deals behind closed doors without getting the input of the people, according to FOX19 NOW.
Emergency Rezoning and Open-Meetings Scrutiny
While the ballot measure is dead, the local fight over the Amazon Web Services project is far from over. Attorney Joshua Engal confirmed he is actively pursuing a separate lawsuit challenging an emergency rezoning approved by the Wilmington City Council during a September 3 meeting.
Residents turned out in droves to confront city leaders, packing council chambers for hours. Many demanded answers regarding why officials rushed the rezoning ordinances through under emergency provisions. Several council members reportedly did not respond to public inquiries during the tense session.
The rush to legislate came after a federal judge forced Wilmington officials to comply with Ohio’s open-meetings laws. The city had previously failed to give adequate public notice, prompting officials to scramble and redo several ordinances to salvage the data center timeline. The city utilized emergency legislation—which takes effect immediately and skips standard waiting periods—to push through generator-noise regulations in August and a zoning change from Rural Residential to Light Industrial in early September.
What Remains Ahead for Wilmington Residents
As the legal dust settles on the rejected November ballot measure, Wilmington residents have made it clear they intend to keep pushing back against backroom agreements. What steps will your local community take if massive industrial developments bypass public input? Share your thoughts below.