Ohio Supreme Court Blocks Wilmington Data Center Ballot Measure

The legal defeat clears the way for the Clinton County Board of Elections to reject the initiative for the November 3 ballot, leaving opponents scrambling for alternative legal footholds.

How the Legal Battle Unfolded at the Ohio Supreme Court

The judicial roadblock centers on legislative authority and municipal overreach. According to reporting from FOX19 NOW, the Ohio Supreme Court voted down the citizen-led plan on the grounds that only the state legislature possesses the constitutional authority to authorize private lawsuits against data centers.

Had the high court ruled differently, Wilmington voters would have weighed in on a November ballot initiative. That measure would have established strict local standards regarding noise and light pollution, water use, discharge, and heat generation—major environmental concerns associated with modern hyper-scale computing facilities.