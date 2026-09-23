Mamdani Aides Give City Council Little Insight Into Influencer Effort

The New York City Council held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to question Mamdani administration officials about a secret digital outreach network on Signal involving over 250 influencers. City representatives failed to answer basic questions regarding the program, leaving council members frustrated following recent investigative reports.

City Council Oversight Hearing Meets a Wall of Silence

Members of the New York City Council gathered on Tuesday for an oversight hearing scrutinizing the Mamdani administration’s use of influencers and its communication methods. Minority Leader David Carr put a direct question to the administration’s representatives: how many social media influencers have worked with the mayor’s office or various city agencies? None of the officials called to testify could provide an answer.

The exchange set the tone for a torturous back-and-forth marked by empty replies and growing frustration among lawmakers. The hearing emerged in the wake of investigative reporting by the Columbia Journalism Review and The New York Times detailing how the mayor’s office cultivated an army of digital content producers. Administration members used a private Signal chat to correspond with more than 250 influencers, supplying them with talking points, information about mayoral priorities, and access to events and news briefings.

Influencers Step Forward to Defend Administration Strategy

While City Hall representatives struggled to answer council inquiries, progressive digital creators came forward to defend the mayor and shed light on the operation. Lisa Chin Mollica, a 48-year-old Brooklynite who runs the anti-Trump Instagram account Vote In Or Out with 1.1 million followers, outed her ties to City Hall and bragged about her role in spreading the administration’s messaging.

Outdoor Dining Will Resume Year-Round in New York City

Lisa Chin Mollica, who runs the account, gushed to her followers that she genuinely did not know how such a small team managed to communicate with so many of them, describing it as a constant stream of information, events, and policies, and adding that she was genuinely happy to do it.

Photo: yahoo.com

Mollica stated that she has regular and often direct contact with City Hall’s media team. According to reporting detailing the outreach operation, city employees contacted her frequently—sometimes directly by text—to provide background and access that helped her account reach New Yorkers with preferred administration talking points. Her posts mixed anti-Trump and anti-ICE messaging with hyper-local Mamdani policies, such as a clip of the mayor announcing a moratorium on generative artificial intelligence for city students.

How David Dinkins’ Diverse Coalition Fell Apart in NYC Politics

Paid Outreach Campaigns and Unanswered Questions

While uncompensated creators like Mollica volunteered their platforms, investigative findings revealed that city agencies also paid other influencers to promote local initiatives, such as the Sanitation Department’s work on composting. However, details regarding these agency contracts remained scarce.

Photo: nyc.gov

Other participants in the encrypted Signal network also spoke up. Cassie Willson posted a screenshot to her 314,000 followers featuring a check for $10,000, quipping that she received it as payment from the campaign. Willson praised the administration for connecting with New York City-based creators to inform them about new policies and programs. The Mamdani administration declined to answer questions beyond defending the use of the Signal app.

Financial Stability and Broader City Business

The influencer controversy unfolded as City Hall navigated other major legislative milestones. Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Council Finance Chair Linda Lee, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Sherif Soliman and members of the City Council announced a handshake agreement on a balanced $125.8 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget. The agreement pairs fiscal responsibility, including adding $350 million to the City’s General Reserve, with bold investments that make New York more affordable, strengthen essential public services and improve quality of life for working class New Yorkers in every borough. The budget creates a public, online portal that will house documents from across City government related to post-9/11 air quality and health risks, with the first batch of records released before the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11.

LIVE | NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin make a budget announcement

Trump to Skip 9/11 Ground Zero Ceremony Amid Speech Dispute Controversy

As the legislative calendar progresses following the oversight hearing, attention turns back to the administration’s digital operations and whether further transparency regarding municipal contracts with content creators will be enforced.