Earlier this week, diplomats, scholars, and officials gathered for a high-level roundtable in Haikou to debate the future of Asia-Pacific regional integration. As major powers recalibrate their strategies across the Indo-Pacific, participants emphasized economic cooperation and multilateralism as vital counterweights to rising global fragmentation and shifting geopolitical alliances.

Two Competing Models Shape the Indo-Pacific Landscape

Multilateral architecture rarely collapses with a dramatic bang. Instead, it hollows out imperceptibly, victim to the growing weight of contradictions between real material conditions and outmoded institutional forms, as Warwick Powell, Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology, pointed out in early September 2026. The contemporary geopolitical landscape recently put two distinct models of regionalism on stark display.

On one side sits the traditional “Hub and Spokes” architecture established after World War II under the San Francisco System. Ghulam Ali of Monash University notes that the United States maintained nearly uncontested supremacy through this framework, relying on bilateral and multilateral defense agreements like those forged with Japan in 1951, South Korea in 1953, the Philippines in 1951, ANZUS in 1951, and Thailand in 1954.

But that architecture faces mounting friction. At the recent Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pressed American Asian allies to spend 3.5 percent of their GDP on defense. That brow-beating call to arms fuels anxiety across the region, potentially sparking a defense buildup unseen since the end of the Cold War.

Navigating ASEAN Consensus Amid Great Power Competition

As the Philippines assumed the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sought to de-escalate tensions with China. At the same time, Manila is deepening defense cooperation with the United States and other partners amid rising frictions in the South China Sea. Richard Javad Heydarian, Professorial Chairholder in Geopolitics at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, explains that this delicate balancing act reflects Manila’s effort to bolster deterrence without undermining ASEAN consensus or provoking broader regional instability.

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Du Lan, Deputy Director at the Asia-Pacific Institute within the China Institute of International Studies, observes that the Indo-Pacific strategy under Trump 2.0 remains unclear regarding specific economic deliverables, though consensus has crystallized around major power competition. If a new strategy emerges to build US advantages against China, it will likely be designed to serve core domestic political goals.

Strategic Awakening and Economic Integration in East Asia

Zhang Yun, Professor at the School of International Relations at Nanjing University, argues that tariffs will not sever alliances between the United States and Japan or South Korea. Instead, they are likely to promote a strategic awakening in both countries and accelerate the integration process within East Asia.

Here is a breakdown of key institutional frameworks shaping the modern regional architecture:

Framework / Architecture Primary Focus Key Participants San Francisco System (Hub & Spokes) Bilateral defense alliances and security commitments United States, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Australia, Thailand ASEAN Consensus & Chairmanship Regional neutrality, de-escalation, and diplomatic centrality Southeast Asian Nations (led by the Philippines in 2026) East Asian Integration Initiatives Supply chain resilience, trade agreements, and multilateral dialogue Haikou roundtable participants, regional economies

During the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum held in September 2026, Da Wei, Director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, suggested that in the short term, China-US relations will remain focused on maintaining stability. As domestic political imperatives and broader global strategic considerations increasingly dominate policy agendas, pragmatic economic cooperation remains an essential anchor for local populations.

The Road Ahead for Regional Prosperity

Slogans alone cannot secure a stable external environment for the billions of people living across the Asia-Pacific. Sun Chenghao, a fellow at Tsinghua University’s Center for International Security and Strategy, argues that the aspirations of ordinary citizens for a better life must drive every major policy decision. Whether nations lean toward competing security pacts or deeper economic integration, the ultimate test will be whether these policies deliver tangible stability and sustainable growth.

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As the discussions in Haikou demonstrate, regional stakeholders are actively seeking homegrown solutions to maintain trade flows and diplomatic channels. What steps do you think regional leaders should take next to safeguard economic stability?