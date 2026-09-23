ASU Report: Hockey Coaches Didn’t Submit Training Plan Before Player’s Collapse

Arizona State University released a preliminary report revealing that hockey coaches failed to submit training plans prior to an August 20 outdoor workout where 21-year-old Matthew Mayich collapsed. Mayich remains hospitalized with what family attorney Rob Carey said was exertional heat stroke that reduced the flow of oxygen to his brain, sparking intense scrutiny from legal counsel.

The Lede: Procedural Lapses and a Tragic Collapse

The Arizona State University hockey program plunged into crisis following an internal review into the August 20 conditioning session at Sun Angel Stadium. Yet, they omitted a mandatory step: submitting their detailed training protocols to the institution’s strength and conditioning staff for safety review.

Matthew Mayich, a 21-year-old transfer, collapsed during a conditioning wind-down run while carrying a 10-pound medicine ball. Temperatures at the 7 a.m. start hovered between 86 and 89 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity ranging from 46% to 51%. The physical toll of the desert heat proved catastrophic. Family attorney Rob Carey noted that Mayich suffered an exertional heat stroke that reduced the flow of oxygen to his brain, leaving the young athlete with a grim prognosis.

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Behind the Tactical Breakdown: Inside the Sun Angel Stadium Workout

But the tape—and subsequent university disclosures—revealed a systemic breakdown in preparation. The session featured grueling calisthenic circuits and body-weight exercises. Players received a water break roughly 20 minutes into the sweat-heavy session before pushing through the terminal phase of the workout.

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According to information shared via NBC Sports Philadelphia, Mayich stumbled multiple times during a final wind-down run before hitting the turf. Trainers initially applied ice towels and water, but his neurological condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing an emergency 911 dispatch. But the core controversy centers on the absence of a proactive safety matrix.

Workout Environmental and Operational Parameters Metric Recorded Data / Status Date of Incident August 20 Workout Start Time 7:00 AM Temperature Range 86°F – 89°F Humidity Level 46% – 51% Training Plan Status Not submitted to ASU strength coaches External Speaker Timothy Ziesel (Former Green Beret)

Accountability and Front-Office Fallout

The university’s preliminary findings have done little to appease the Mayich family or their legal representatives. James Rund, ASU’s senior vice president of educational outreach and student services, indicated that the administration will assemble a multi-disciplinary panel of experts to review outdoor athletic safety policies. However, accountability remains a flashpoint.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Family attorney Rob Carey did not mince words regarding the lack of immediate administrative discipline. “A month later, nobody’s been named, nobody’s been suspended, nobody’s been fired for violating the very policies ASU published today, and the university wants to appoint a committee,” Carey stated, as reported by The Associated Press. Carey further alleged that players characterized the session as a punitive measure rather than a standard conditioning block, where missed counts triggered cumulative team penalties.

The Broader Hockey Trajectory for Mayich

Before transferring to Arizona State, Mayich built a solid developmental resume across Canadian junior and collegiate ranks. A Stoney Creek, Ontario native, he spent four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before suiting up for Clarkson University last season. His tenacity on the forecheck caught the eye of NHL scouts, culminating in the St. Louis Blues selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

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While Mayich never signed an entry-level contract with St. Louis, his transition to Tempe was supposed to be the launching pad for his junior-to-senior collegiate evolution. Instead, the hockey world faces a stark reminder of the thin line between competitive athletic drive and catastrophic medical risk in unregulated or unvetted training environments. With the Arizona State police department investigating and the case heading to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for independent review, the ultimate fallout for the Sun Devils program is only just beginning.

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