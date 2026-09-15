At-home cervical screenings to roll out across England

Millions of women across England who missed their cervical screening appointments will soon receive free at-home testing kits via the NHS app, part of a phased rollout aiming to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 and address screening rates that currently sit below target.

How the At-Home HPV Testing Kits Work

Eligible women will be able to order a free self-testing kit online through the NHS app, or once invited, via the NHS app or their NHS online account. Eligible women who are invited will start receiving invitations via the NHS App, text message, email or letter. The self-testing kit contains a swab, similar to a long cotton bud, which is used to collect a sample from the vagina at home. The sample is then posted back to the NHS for free, where it is checked for high-risk HPV.

Scientists test these samples for high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV). Approximately 13 high-risk forms of the virus are known to cause 99.7% of all cervical cancer cases. HPV is a group of viruses which can be passed on through sexual contact and cause no symptoms, and some high-risk types can cause changes to cells in the cervix, which can develop into cervical cancer. If high-risk HPV is detected, the person will be invited to book a follow-up appointment at their GP surgery or a sexual health clinic, where a nurse or doctor will take a small sample from the cervix to check for cell changes.

Tackling Low Screening Rates and Cancer Prevention

The HPV self-testing scheme is being introduced in phases across England, initially targeting women aged 30 to 65 who have not attended cervical screening after previous invitations. Nearly 4 million women will be offered HPV self-testing kits if they have not attended cervical screening appointments following invitations from the NHS in England. Latest figures from NHS England show 68.8% of eligible women are up to date with cervical screening, below the 80% target, with the health service estimating this means around four million women are not up to date. Data suggests about a third of women are not up to date with appointments.

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Health officials emphasize that the initiative is designed to overcome barriers such as embarrassment, a lack of time, or worries about discomfort. Local coverage from Wolverhampton noted that women in Wolverhampton who have not attended cervical screening appointments are to be offered home testing for human papillomavirus (HPV). Cellular change linked to HPV can usually be treated before cancer develops, said Obaida Ahmed, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and community, who added: Two women die every day from cervical cancer in England, yet it is one of the most preventable cancers. Women aged 24 to 64 are invited for cervical screening every five years or more frequently if HPV is detected.

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NHS England Launches Free HPV Home-Testing Kits for Cervical Screening

“Screening saves thousands of lives each year by preventing cancers and catching them earlier, but only around two-thirds of women are attending cervical screening appointments when invited by the NHS. Offering millions of women an alternative test they can do from the comfort of their own homes will be a gamechanger – making it easier than ever for them to get tested for HPV. There are lots of reasons that may stop women from getting their cervical screening – embarrassment, lack of time, or worries about discomfort – and these kits provide a discreet and convenient option we hope will encourage more women to take up the life-saving test. So, if you’re invited to take part, please order a test – it’s a simple swab you can do at home in minutes.” Dr Sue Mann, National Clinical Director for Women’s Health at NHS England

Government and Advocacy Support for the 2040 Target

The home testing scheme forms a central pillar of the health service’s target of eliminating cervical cancer by 2040, by making it as easy as possible for people to get the lifesaving HPV vaccination and increasing cervical screening attendance. England’s leading women’s health doctor described the move as a “gamechanger” given that around a third of those eligible aren’t up to date with their cervical screening, and this test provides a more discreet and convenient option for them. The national rollout comes on the back of the YouScreen trial run by North London cancer alliances in collaboration with NHS England and King’s College London in 2021.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

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