Athletics Recall Shea Langeliers, Option Darell Hernaiz to Minors

The Athletics have activated Shea Langeliers from the injured list following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas, while optioning Darell Hernaiz to the minors. Langeliers returns after missing time due to a right knee meniscectomy performed on July 28, according to FOX Sports.

Fantasy & Market Impact Designated Hitter Transition: Langeliers is expected to spend the remainder of the season in the designated hitter role, preserving the defensive catching tandem of Jonah Heim and Brian Serven.

Langeliers is expected to spend the remainder of the season in the designated hitter role, preserving the defensive catching tandem of Jonah Heim and Brian Serven. Power Bat Injection: Before landing on the injured list, Langeliers slashed .263/.332/.497 with 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs, and two stolen bases across 93 games.

Before landing on the injured list, Langeliers slashed .263/.332/.497 with 23 home runs, 51 RBI, 55 runs, and two stolen bases across 93 games. Roster Shuffling: The corresponding move sends Darell Hernaiz down to the minors, altering the club’s depth chart down the stretch.

Rehab Performance and Immediate Role Adjustment

Before getting the call back to the major league roster, Langeliers tested his surgically repaired right knee with Triple-A Las Vegas. During his rehab stint on Thursday, he went 2-for-3 at the plate, collecting a double, an RBI, and a run scored, as noted by FOX Sports.

Photo: foxsports.com

Rather than jumping straight back behind the plate, the plan is to ease him back into the lineup as a designated hitter. This protects the 28-year-old’s knee and keeps the current catching rotation intact with Jonah Heim and Brian Serven handling defensive duties for the remainder of the season.

Roster Dynamics and the Hernaiz Option

To clear a spot for Langeliers on the active roster, the Athletics optioned Darell Hernaiz to the minor leagues.

Prior to his July 28 surgery, Langeliers had 23 home runs and 51 RBI through 93 games.

Shea Langeliers Season Stats (Pre-Injury) Games BA OBP SLG HR RBI Runs 93 .263 .332 .497 23 51 55

Stretch Run Outlook

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