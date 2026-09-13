Russia Strikes Warsaw-Bound Passenger Train Near Poland Border

On Sunday, September 13, 2026, a Russian drone strike hit a passenger train locomotive in Volyn, just two kilometers (1.24 miles) from the border of NATO member Poland, according to Ukrainian and Polish authorities. The Warsaw-bound train, carrying 206 passengers, suffered no casualties thanks to an advanced warning from a monitoring team, Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

A Close Call at the Border Crossing

The attack unfolded as the conflict entered its fifth year, striking near the Yagodyn station in western Ukraine. Ukrainian railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed that the monitoring team gave the train crew advanced warning, which averted disaster. Following the strike on Ukrainian territory, Poland’s PKP Intercity took control of the affected train. The operator noted that the 206 passengers on board included no Polish citizens, and the train would continue its journey toward Warsaw after completing customs clearance.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the strike as barbaric, warning that the violence is no longer contained within traditional combat zones. Sybiha stated that these actions represent Putin’s terror knocking directly on the doors of the European Union and NATO.

High-Profile Figures and Diplomatic Fallout

Adding a tense geopolitical layer to the incident, Ukrzaliznytsia revealed that senior Western figures were at the Yagodyn station shortly before the explosion. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and security advisers from several EU member states had been aboard a diplomatic train at the station. Furthermore, former CIA Director David Petraeus was reportedly at the station on a separate train at the exact moment of the attack.

While Johnson did not explicitly claim he was in the immediate blast radius, he sharply criticized the timing and logic of the strike. “I don’t know what warped logic drove Putin to blow up a stationary Ukrainian locomotive on the Polish border this morning,” Johnson said, calling for stronger air defenses and the unfreezing of Russian assets held in Western financial institutions.

Escalation Fears in Warsaw

The proximity of the drone strike to Polish sovereign territory triggered immediate high-level security responses in Warsaw. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk chaired an emergency meeting on Sunday to address the threat, warning that the country must remain prepared for potential spillover effects. “The coming weeks and months will be a period of very intensive actions on the Russian side,” Tusk said, adding that Poland cannot rule out future escalation affecting its territory.

Photo: thehindu.com

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski characterized the attack as a clear escalation and a challenge to regional security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed these sentiments, stating that the locomotive was deliberately burned and emphasizing that Ukraine’s defense is vital to keeping such aggression from spreading further into Europe.

Infrastructure Under Siege

With Ukrainian airspace closed, railways running through western border crossings have served as critical lifelines for refugees, international diplomats, and cargo. The Dorohusk-Yagodyn border crossing acts as an essential transit point for humanitarian and military aid, making the surrounding rail network a frequent target.

While the damaged train experienced a delay of more than six hours, Polish interior officials and railway operators confirmed that the service would complete its route to Warsaw once investigations and safety checks concluded. Meanwhile, diplomatic channels face continued strain as three-way talks regarding a potential end to the conflict remain stalled over fundamental disagreements on territorial issues and meeting locations.