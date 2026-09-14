Australia STI Surge: Gonorrhoea and Syphilis Cases Double

Public health authorities in Australia report that syphilis and gonorrhoea diagnoses have doubled over the past decade, accompanied by a concerning spike in cases among women.

Public health surveillance data released by the Kirby Institute at the University of NSW highlights a stark shift in Australia’s epidemiological landscape. While human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) diagnoses have dropped by 27 per cent in the past year—driven largely by declines among Australia-born residents—bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are surging. In 2024 alone, national registries recorded 5,866 diagnoses of syphilis and 44,210 of gonorrhoea. Across a ten-year window, both infections have doubled.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Bacterial vs. Viral: Unlike viral infections such as HIV, bacterial STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis are fully curable with antibiotics.

Unlike viral infections such as HIV, bacterial STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhoea, and syphilis are fully curable with antibiotics. Routine Screening is Vital: Current survey data indicates only 16 per cent of Australians aged 16 to 49 have ever tested for an STI, creating a critical gap in early diagnosis and intervention.

Epidemiological Shifts and Vulnerable Populations

The recent data reveals pronounced demographic divides in how these bacterial pathogens circulate. Men remain overrepresented in the absolute case counts, accounting for approximately eight out of ten syphilis diagnoses and seven out of ten gonorrhoea cases. However, epidemiologists have flagged a sharp and concerning rise in infection rates among women, shifting the risk profile beyond traditional high-risk cohorts.

Disparities are starkest among Indigenous Australians and those living in regional and remote communities. According to Robert Monaghan, a Bundjalung-Gumaynggir man and manager of the Yandamanjang First Nations Health Research Program at the Kirby Institute, chlamydia is diagnosed at more than twice the rate in Indigenous populations compared to non-Indigenous Australians, while gonorrhoea rates are almost four times higher and syphilis rates exceed five times higher.

“These gaps are even starker in regional and remote areas,” Monaghan stated. “What’s needed now is real investment in culturally safe, community-driven health promotion, testing and treatment.”

The Clinical Toll of Congenital Syphilis

The resurgence of syphilis carries severe clinical implications for maternal and neonatal health. Congenital syphilis—which occurs when a pregnant mother passes the disease to her infant—has more than doubled since 2015. This vertical transmission pathway has resulted in 34 infant deaths over the decade.

Epidemiologist Dr. Skye McGregor of the Kirby Institute emphasizes the straightforward nature of prevention when clinical guidelines are followed. “Chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis are easily treated and cured with antibiotics. Early testing, diagnosis and treatment prevents serious outcomes,” McGregor noted. “These data are a reminder that regular sexual health testing, including syphilis and HIV, is crucial.”

STI Pathogen Annual Diagnoses (Latest Data) Curability / Treatment Status Chlamydia 101,742 Curable with antibiotics Gonorrhoea 44,210 Curable with antibiotics Syphilis 5,866 Curable with antibiotics HIV Declining (Down 27 per cent in the past year) Not curable, but highly treatable

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

For patients diagnosed with bacterial STIs, clinicians deploy first-line antibiotic therapies.

Photo: au.headtopics.com

References

Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney.

Australian Survey of Health and Relationships.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.