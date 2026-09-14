Bae Yong Joon Resurfaces After Leaving Acting to Focus on Business and Family

Former South Korean actor Bae Yong Joon, known globally for his iconic role in the 2002 drama Winter Sonata, has resurfaced in public view at age 54. Having left the entertainment industry in 2015 to focus on business and family, the former Hallyu star now lives a quiet, private life abroad.

The Rise of a Hallyu Icon and His Departure From the Screen

Long before streaming platforms connected global audiences, Bae Yong Joon was a defining face of the first Hallyu wave. His portrayal of Kang Joon Sang in the 2002 hit television drama Bản tình ca mùa đông captured international attention, catapulting him to superstardom across Japan, China, and Southeast Asia. To millions of fans, he became an enduring symbol of classic Korean television romance.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the actor anchored several major series that defined a generation of entertainment, including Thành Thật Với Tình Yêu, Mối Tình Đầu, and Thái Vương Tứ Thần Ký. Yet, even at the height of his fame, his career trajectory began to shift. Following a special guest appearance in the 2011 series Dream High, he stepped away from acting entirely, choosing to invest his time in business ventures rather than future television or film projects.

Transition to Business and Marriage to Park Soo Jin

As his acting career wound down, Bae built a powerful presence behind the scenes. He founded the entertainment agency KeyEast, which at one point managed prominent artists including actor Kim Soo Hyun. In 2018, he sold his shares in KeyEast to SM Entertainment, effectively concluding his tenure as a major entertainment executive.

His personal life brought an equally significant chapter. In 2015, the actor married fellow entertainer Park Soo Jin, a former member of the girl group Sugar and an actress recognized for her roles in Vườn Sao Băng and Bạn Gái Tôi Là Hồ Ly. The couple’s relationship transitioned from an employer-employee dynamic into a romance, leading to a wedding after a brief courtship. Together, they share a son and a daughter. Bae Yong Joon quyết định cầu hôn Park Soo Jin chỉ sau 100 ngày yêu.

A Quiet Life Abroad and Recent Public Sightings

Seeking privacy away from the intense scrutiny of the entertainment press, the family relocated to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 2022 to have a private life, away from media attention. Since stepping back from the public eye, the former star has made few public appearances. However, occasional travels bring the family back into view. Earlier this year, in June, he and his wife Park Soo Jin took their two children on a trip to Singapore, and simultaneously participated in a Disney cruise trip along with the family of close friends Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon.

Photo: Kenh14

More recently, a casual snapshot shared by golfer Kim Seo Ah captured a glimpse of the actor on a golf course. At 54 years old, his appearance has evolved significantly from his days as a polished television romantic lead. Sporting a relaxed wardrobe and a visibly weathered appearance with white hair, the former star demonstrates little concern for maintaining his past public image.

Kim Seo Ah

Reflections on a Generational Star Shift

The stark transformation in public visibility highlights how completely the former icon has disconnected from his past celebrity life. Once pursued by cameras and adored by millions across Asia, he now navigates middle age as a private family man and businessman. For the generation of viewers who grew up watching the golden era of early Korean dramas, these rare updates offer a glimpse into a peaceful, if distant, chapter for one of the movement’s founding figures.