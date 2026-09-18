Bangladesh Power Crisis: Iran War and Gas Shortages Trigger Mass Blackouts

Bangladesh Energy Crisis Paralyzes Textile Mills and Inflates Import Bills

Bangladesh is experiencing its most severe electricity crisis since Tarique Rahman’s administration took office in February 2026. Plagued by declining domestic gas production, infrastructure outages at liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, and geopolitical supply shocks stemming from the Iran war, daily load shedding has exceeded 3,500 megawatts, forcing roughly 900 textile mills to suspend operations by August 2026.

The Bottom Line Supply Mismatch: The national grid requires roughly 3,800 million cubic feet of gas daily, but supply plunged to barely half that volume during July and August 2026, dropping to a 16-year low.

The national grid requires roughly 3,800 million cubic feet of gas daily, but supply plunged to barely half that volume during July and August 2026, dropping to a 16-year low. Financial Impact: The ongoing energy shock is projected to inflate Bangladesh’s annual import bill by $4.8 billion.

The ongoing energy shock is projected to inflate Bangladesh’s annual import bill by $4.8 billion. Industrial Paralysis: Narsingdi industry groups estimated daily operational losses between ৳400 crore and ৳500 crore (approximately S$41.2 to S$51.5 million) as about 900 textile mills halted activity in August 2026.

Infrastructure Bottlenecks and the LNG Vulnerability Trap

Bangladesh possesses more than 23,000 megawatts of installed electricity generation capacity, according to analyses by Imran Ahmed and Sheikh Muzzammil Hussen. However, the country suffers from a severe fuel shortage rather than a lack of physical power plants. Domestic gas output has contracted from approximately 270 crore cubic feet per day in 2018 to under 170 crore cubic feet, forcing Dhaka into heavy reliance on imported LNG.

This reliance exposed systemic vulnerabilities when physical shocks hit the country’s import infrastructure. On July 21, 2026, a fire damaged Excelerate Energy’s floating storage and regasification unit off Moheshkhali, stripping approximately 450 million cubic feet of gas per day from the grid. Repairs necessitated specialized imported components, restoring operations only partially by early August. Compounding the issue, rough seas forced the nation’s second floating terminal offline for four days in mid-August, leaving virtually no buffer for the national energy network.

Geopolitical Shockwaves and Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

External conflicts drastically worsened domestic blackouts. The war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran severely disrupted commercial shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Key Persian Gulf exporters faced severe logistical constraints. Specifically, QatarEnergy—which supplied close to 60 percent of Bangladesh’s imported LNG—declared force majeure after military strikes targeted its export facilities.

Here is the math: spot LNG prices escalated aggressively, and a subsequent Bangladeshi import tender failed to attract a single commercial bid. As energy input costs surged, the distribution of power cuts remained deeply unequal. Urban hubs like Dhaka experienced comparatively stable electricity flows, while rural electric cooperatives serving roughly 40 million citizens absorbed roughly 3,000 megawatts of load shedding.

Key Metrics of the Bangladesh Energy Crisis (July–August 2026) Metric Volume / Impact Required Daily Gas Supply ~3,800 million cubic feet Actual Deficit Period Supply about half of demand Peak Daily Load Shedding Exceeded 3,500 megawatts Textile Mills Suspended (August) ~900 mills Projected Annual Import Bill Increase $4.8 billion

Macroeconomic Fallout and Political Pressures

Politically, the energy crunch is testing the resilience of Tarique Rahman’s administration. Opposition groups, including an 11-party alliance led by Jamaat, capitalized on public frustration by staging long marches and issuing a six-point agenda demanding immediate relief regarding power and fertilizer availability. Meanwhile, government officials maintain that the crisis stems from uncontrollable geopolitical friction in the Middle East rather than administrative mismanagement, pressing for transparent legislative debates in parliament.

Photo: eurasiareview.com

Market Outlook and Structural Reforms

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.