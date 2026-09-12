Bank Holiday in Venezuela: Monday, September 14, 2026

The Venezuelan banking sector will suspend commercial counter operations on Monday, September 14, 2026, for the Day of the Virgin of Coromoto holiday, according to the official calendar from the Superintendencia de las Instituciones del Sector Bancario (Sudeban). While physical branches remain closed, electronic channels will maintain 98% operational capacity for businesses and consumers.

The Bottom Line

Operational Status: Physical bank branches and commercial teller windows remain closed nationwide on Monday, September 14, 2026, though digital rails stay online.

Physical bank branches and commercial teller windows remain closed nationwide on Monday, September 14, 2026, though digital rails stay online. Transaction Capacity: According to financial reports, 98% of banking transactions—including Pago Móvil and online transfers—operate normally during the holiday.

According to financial reports, 98% of banking transactions—including Pago Móvil and online transfers—operate normally during the holiday. Macroeconomic Context: The official exchange rate published by the Banco Central de Venezuela hit 832.4883 Bs/USD on September 11, reflecting ongoing adjustments in foreign exchange liquidity.

Navigating the Sudeban Schedule and Digital Continuity

Financial institutions across Venezuela will shutter their physical doors at the close of business, complying with the Sudeban regulatory calendar observing the Día de la Virgen de Coromoto. This suspension applies strictly to the financial sector rather than the broader national economy, meaning commercial and industrial supply chains will function under standard schedules.

Photo: acn.com.ve

Yet, corporate treasurers and retail consumers face minimal disruption to liquidity access. Digital infrastructure steps in to bridge the gap during branch closures. Online banking platforms, mobile applications, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, and automated teller machines remain fully accessible to process daily settlements.

Foreign Exchange Dynamics and Official Rates

As markets prepare for the single-day banking pause, currency metrics demand close tracking. According to data published by the Banco Central de Venezuela, the official exchange rate settled at 832.4883 Bs/USD, marking a minor shift of +4.7512 or +0,574% compared to the prior session, as reported by ACN. This rate derives from the weighted average of daily operations executed through participating exchange desks.

Photo: nucleonoticias.com

The broader annualized trajectory highlights continuous adjustments in the local currency. The accumulated annual variation in the official exchange rate stands at +534.3452 bolívares, representing a shift over the period. For corporate entities managing import-heavy balance sheets, monitoring these daily valuations remains essential for mitigating foreign exchange exposure.

Key Financial Metrics and Operational Status for September 14, 2026 Metric / Indicator Value / Status Source / Reference Physical Branch Access Closed Nationwide Sudeban Official Calendar Digital Transaction Availability 98% Operational Capacity Sector Financial Reports Official Exchange Rate (BCV) 832.4883 Bs/USD Banco Central de Venezuela Daily Rate Variation +0,574% (+4.7512 Bs) Banco Central de Venezuela Accumulated Annual FX Variation +534,3452 bolívares Banco Central de Venezuela

Risk Mitigation for Corporate and Retail Portfolios

With physical banking suspended, financial analysts advise proactive liquidity management. Businesses relying on wire settlements and high-volume merchant transactions must clear pending invoices ahead of the shutdown. According to Núcleo Noticias, institutions advise users to review daily transfer limits on mobile platforms ahead of time to prevent operational bottlenecks.

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Payment systems such as Pago Móvil (P2P, P2C, and C2P) continue processing transactions instantaneously, insulating micro-transactions from schedule disruptions. Cash withdrawals via ATMs and card-present POS terminals will function as secondary liquidity buffers for essential retail operations throughout the day.

Looking Ahead to the Next Regulatory Pause

Corporate cash managers should note that the suspension on September 14 is a sector-specific observance. The next federal banking holiday on the calendar is scheduled for Monday, October 12, corresponding to the Día de la Resistencia Indígena, which marks a broader national holiday across public institutions.

As the Venezuelan economy adapts to shifting liquidity conditions and foreign exchange adjustments, maintaining robust digital credentials and pre-funded accounts remains the baseline strategy for maintaining operational continuity through routine regulatory closures.