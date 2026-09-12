Eintracht Braunschweig Fan Dies After Medical Emergency at Stadium

A 2. Bundesliga match between Eintracht Braunschweig and Dynamo Dresden was cast in deep shadow after a 52-year-old supporter suffered a fatal medical emergency on the stands.

The Timeline of a Somber Afternoon in Braunschweig

Minutes before the scheduled kickoff of the 2. Bundesliga clash between Eintracht Braunschweig and Dynamo Dresden, a severe medical emergency unfolded on the main stand of the Eintracht-Stadion, requiring immediate intervention from on-site paramedics and medical personnel.

Rescue workers administered urgent life-saving measures, including chest compressions, while shielding the area with large white privacy sheets. In accordance with stadium protocol, a public address announcement informed the crowd that a person was fighting for their life. To accommodate the emergency response and subsequent hospital transfer, match officials delayed the kickoff by 15 minutes.

Tragically, the efforts of the medical staff proved unsuccessful. Eintracht Braunschweig later confirmed that the 52-year-old supporter passed away on the way to the hospital.