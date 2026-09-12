A fan holding a Palestinian flag ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium at exactly 9:11 p.m. ET on Friday, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, during the opening game of a Subway Series between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

Fan Runs Onto Yankee Stadium Field Waving Palestinian Flag at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 Anniversary

The individual, wearing a baseball jersey bearing the words “No Kings,” entered the field of play from the left-field seats and sprinted toward center field. He briefly evaded police officers and stadium security personnel before being tackled and brought down on the outfield grass, according to The Jerusalem Post. As security guards and police officers restrained him, the protester kicked at personnel while being carried off the field beyond the center-field wall.

Crowd Reaction and Arrest Details

The disruption sparked immediate anger among the packed crowd in The Bronx, New York. Spectators seated above the Mets bullpen and across the stadium threw beer cans and drinks in his direction, booing him and shouting insults as he was removed. The stadium then erupted in unison with chants of “USA!”

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According to the New York Police Department, the man was identified as 38-year-old Kelly Marcucci. He was arrested and charged with trespass and violating a misdemeanor local ordinance. Marcucci received a desk appearance ticket requiring him to answer the charges in court at a later date. The Yankees declined to comment on the incident.

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Game Impact in the Seventh Inning

The on-field intrusion occurred during the top of the seventh inning at a critical juncture of the game, with the Yankees leading 5-2. The Mets had loaded the bases with leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor at the plate in a full 3-2 count with two outs. Left-handed reliever Headrick threw a few warm-up pitches during the delay and needed just one pitch after play resumed to retire Lindor on a line drive back to the pitcher to end the inning. Despite the interruption, the Yankees ultimately secured a 6-4 victory over the Mets, as reported by AOL.

Photo: TMZ

Commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of 9/11

The disruption unfolded on a night steeped in solemn emotion as the city and Major League Baseball marked a quarter-century since the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on September 11, 2001. Before the first pitch, the Yankees hosted pregame ceremonies honoring the victims and welcoming back members of the 2001 team.

Photo: jpost.com

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Former players including Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Paul O’Neill, Tino Martinez, Scott Brosius, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte, and former manager Joe Torre participated in the ceremonies. The Yankees played a seven-minute video on the outfield scoreboard reflecting on the aftermath of the attacks, and country singer Lee Greenwood performed God Bless the USA. Brielle Saracini and her husband, Sean McGuire—who both lost their fathers in the attacks when they were 10 years old—threw out the ceremonial first pitches, supported by members of the 2001 Yankees standing near the mound.