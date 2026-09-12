Jim Cramer Discusses Broadcom’s Post-Earnings Share Price Movement

Following second-quarter financial reports, semiconductor designer Broadcom Inc. saw its shares dip 2.7% on September 3, 2026, despite projecting a massive $230 billion in AI semiconductor revenue by 2028 and raising fiscal 2026 guidance to $58 billion.

The tech sector continues to grapple with monumental growth targets alongside narrowing profit margins, and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) sits squarely at the center of that balancing act. While the company posted stellar annual revenue growth and surging custom chip demand, market observers pointed to shifting margins and high expectations during a volatile post-earnings trading session.

Broadcom Inc. Impresses With Multi-Billion-Dollar Guidance and AI Revenue Surge

Broadcom delivered dramatic financial projections during its recent earnings call, capturing the attention of analysts and financial commentators alike. The firm reported an 86% increase in annual revenue, powered primarily by an astounding 221% annual surge in AI-related semiconductor revenue to reach $16.7 billion, according to financial reporting from Yahoo.

Management bolstered those figures by raising fiscal 2026 guidance to $58 billion, alongside extended projections of $115 billion for 2027 and $230 billion for 2028. CNBC TV host and market commentator Jim Cramer highlighted the scale of those projections during his morning broadcast on September 3, singling out the long-term forecast as the defining moment of the announcement.

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“I thought that this, I know that the next quarter is not going to be good. But I do think that the ‘AI revenue double again in fiscal year 2028 to 230 billion was the jaw drop statement. Remember he did up next year to 15 billion. . .” Jim Cramer, CNBC TV Host

Despite the eye-popping figures, Broadcom’s shares closed 2.7% lower at $353 on September 3, the day after releasing the report, down from a high of $366 the previous evening.

Margin Pressures and the Non-AI Semiconductor Slowdown

The enthusiasm surrounding Broadcom’s AI trajectory is tempered by mounting cost pressures and a distinct divergence between its artificial intelligence portfolio and traditional product lines. Much like industry peer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom warned investors that profitability metrics are facing near-term compression.

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Management outlined expectations for gross margins to dip to 73% in the fourth quarter, marking a notable decline from the 78% gross margin recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. At the same time, traditional revenue sources demonstrated sluggish momentum. Non-AI semiconductor revenue grew by a modest 5% during the third quarter, totaling $4.2 billion and underscoring how heavily the business now leans on high-end infrastructure spending by major technology firms.

Comparative Valuation and Institutional Sentiment Across Major Chipmakers

When stacked against competing artificial intelligence heavyweights, Broadcom presents a distinct valuation profile. Short interest across Broadcom float remains negligible at just 1.20%, pointing to limited immediate bearish conviction among market participants.

Photo: 247wallst.com

Institutional interest also reflects shifting strategies among major asset managers. Insider Monkey data covering second-quarter holdings showed that 170 out of 1,006 tracked funds maintained a stake in Broadcom, a slight dip from 173 out of 1,022 funds in the prior quarter. However, selective institutional buyers demonstrated strong commitment; Woodline Partners notably expanded its stake by 30% to reach $444 million.

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Navigating High-Infrastructure Expectations and Market Volatility

The central debate surrounding Broadcom hinges on its capacity to capture sustained high-infrastructure spending while managing margin compression. As Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan steers the custom chip designer through a period of immense capital expenditure by hyperscalers, market participants continue to weigh the staggering 2028 revenue ambitions against immediate quarterly headwinds.

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With forward guidance elevated across the board, the company has set a high bar for execution over the next several fiscal years, leaving investors to monitor whether long-term custom AI chip demand can consistently offset shrinking gross margins.