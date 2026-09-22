Bears May Start Case Keenum as Williams and Bagent Sidelined

The Chicago Bears face an unexpected quarterback crisis ahead of their upcoming fixtures as both Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent deal with injuries, leaving veteran signal-caller Case Keenam as a potential starter under center for Matt Eberflus’s offense.

Fantasy & Market Impact Passing Attack Valuation: Pass-catchers like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen experience a floor adjustment in fantasy projections due to the drop-off in downfield arm talent and expected yards per attempt (YPA).

Pass-catchers like DJ Moore and Keenan Allen experience a floor adjustment in fantasy projections due to the drop-off in downfield arm talent and expected yards per attempt (YPA). Play-Calling Tendencies: Expect offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to install a heavily conservative, run-heavy scheme utilizing high percentage quick-outs, screens, and maximum protection sets to shield Keenum.

Expect offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to install a heavily conservative, run-heavy scheme utilizing high percentage quick-outs, screens, and maximum protection sets to shield Keenum. Opposing Defensive Strategy: Defensive coordinators will likely abandon aggressive simulated pressures, opting instead for a static zone shell to force a veteran backup to beat them underneath.

Navigating the Depth Chart Disruption

When injuries strike the most critical position on the gridiron, front offices live or die by their contingency plans. The Chicago Bears find themselves in a precarious spot following physical setbacks to both rookie phenom Caleb Williams and primary backup Tyson Bagent. But the tape tells a different story about how well-prepared a roster really is when emergency options get pushed into high-leverage snaps. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff now face a monumental challenge in keeping the offensive operation afloat without disrupting the foundational timing of their route combinations.

Enter Case Keenum. A journeyman veteran of multiple NFL systems, Keenum brings invaluable pre-snap diagnostic skills and pocket navigation experience to a locker room suddenly stripped of its youthful dynamism. Here is what the analytics missed: while Keenum lacks the off-script creation metrics and explosive arm talent of Williams, his career success rate against Cover-3 match coverages ranks significantly higher than most third-string insurance policies across the league. Waldron must now lean into Keenum’s veteran processing speed to execute a quick-game passing attack that minimizes exposure behind an offensive line still ironing out its pass-block win rates.

Securing the Pocket and Protecting the Backup

A backup quarterback stepping into live fire requires absolute insulation from edge rushers and interior stunts. Chicago’s front office has invested heavily in trench depth, yet pass-protection metrics have fluctuated wildly through the opening weeks of the season. To counter an impending lack of deep-threat activation, expect Waldron to heavily feature 12-personnel packages, utilizing tight ends as extra blockers on the line of scrimmage to blunt outside linebackers’ get-off speed.

The running back room must also shoulder an elevated workload to establish play-action constraints. By leaning into wide-zone concepts and gap schemes, the Bears can force second-level linebackers to bite toward the line of scrimmage, opening up manageable windows for Keenum on bootlegs and rollouts. It is an unglamorous brand of football, but necessity dictates a gritty, possession-oriented approach until the primary health status of the quarterback room stabilizes.

Quarterback Experience (Years) Career Completion % Career Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio Caleb Williams Rookie — — Tyson Bagent 2nd Year 65.7% 3 TD / 6 INT Case Keenum 12+ Years 62.5% 81 TD / 51 INT

The Broader Franchise and Roster Outlook

Situations like this expose the delicate balance of roster construction under a tight salary cap environment. General manager Ryan Poles has meticulously managed draft capital and fiscal flexibility to build a sustainable contender, yet depth at the game’s most pivotal position remains an expensive luxury. Relying on an experienced veteran like Keenum safeguards the team’s floor while preserving the long-term development arc of their franchise cornerstone.

Bears Panic? Case Keenum Injury & Caleb Williams' Year 2 Pressure!

Locker room chemistry and leadership metrics also come to the forefront during transitional weeks. Veterans within the squad understand that execution remains non-negotiable regardless of who calls the signals in the huddle. As the team prepares for its next opponent, the coaching staff’s ability to simplify checks at the line of scrimmage while maintaining offensive rhythm will serve as the ultimate litmus test for Chicago’s competitive resolve.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.