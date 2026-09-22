French Navy Trials Naval Group Rampart Weapon System on Mistral-Class LHD

Naval Group has fitted its new Rampart multipurpose modular launcher aboard a French Navy Mistral-class amphibious assault ship operating off Toulon, marking the first public sighting of the close-in defense system at sea as trials begin ahead of the Wildfire counter-drone exercise.

The Bottom Line System Deployment: Naval Group’s Rampart modular launcher has been fitted to the forward starboard sponson of a French Navy Mistral-class amphibious assault ship off Toulon.

Naval Group’s Rampart modular launcher has been fitted to the forward starboard sponson of a French Navy Mistral-class amphibious assault ship off Toulon. Operational Scope: The system is undergoing sea trials ahead of the upcoming Wildfire counter-drone exercise, matching development schedules outlined by maritime reporting earlier this year.

Engineering Modular Architecture for Asymmetric Warfare

Originally presented as the Lanceur Modulaire Polyvalent (LMP), the Rampart launcher breaks away from traditional single-munition defense designs. According to reporting from Army Recognition, the system utilizes four interchangeable ammunition modules capable of hosting varied effectors depending on the operational threat environment. Each module measures roughly two meters in length and 60 centimeters in width, contributing to an overall ammunition payload of approximately 1,000 kg.

The launcher is designed to operate autonomously or integrate directly into a host ship’s combat management system. By providing traversal in both azimuth and elevation, the system addresses close-in engagement envelopes of roughly 8 km, depending entirely on the selected effector.

Integration Logistics and the Toulon Trials

Images published on X by tracking account @WarshipCam on September 21, 2026, provided the first public confirmation of the hardware installed on a French Navy platform. The installation on the forward starboard sponson aligns precisely with integration studies conducted by Naval Group. These studies previously mapped out a two-launcher configuration for Mistral-class Porte-Hélicoptères Amphibies (PHAs), placing one unit forward on the starboard side and another aft on the port side—positions traditionally reserved for SIMBAD very-short-range air-defense systems.

This deployment schedule follows land-based firing campaigns at Canjuers. Furthermore, specialized maritime publication Mer et Marine reported in June 2026 that the autumn deployment would feature a Mistral-class PHA participating in trials during the October Wildfire counter-drone exercise.

System Parameter Rampart Specifications Developer Naval Group Platform Integration Mistral-class LHD / PHA (French Navy) Payload Capacity Approx. 1,000 kg total across 4 modules Primary Effector Thales 68 mm laser-guided rocket (up to 80 ready-to-fire rounds) Engagement Envelope Approx. 8 km base architecture (5 km for 68 mm guided variant)

Supply Chain Dynamics and Effector Integration

The most mature effector currently integrated with the Rampart system is the Thales 68 mm rocket, which saw previous validation during land-based trials. In its laser-guided iteration, the 68 mm rocket engages targets at approximately 5 km, offering a dual-capability profile against both surface craft and aerial drones. When fully loaded across all four modules with 68 mm ammunition—each module housing 20 rockets—the launcher can maintain up to 80 ready-to-fire rounds.

Additional configurations incorporating 70 mm rockets are currently under active evaluation by the manufacturer.

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