Berazategui launches La Trama que nos une art project

The Municipality of Berazategui is actively transforming its public spaces through artistic interventions, utilizing techniques like mosaic work and mural painting to strengthen local identity and improve the urban environment across the district.

Mayor Carlos Balor Launches City Wall Beautification Project

The Initiative: Titled “La Trama que nos une,” the project launched in January under Mayor Carlos Balor to beautify city walls with local colors and symbols.

Titled “La Trama que nos une,” the project launched in January under Mayor Carlos Balor to beautify city walls with local colors and symbols. Materials Used: Materials like glass tiles (venecitas) and hand-perforated sheet metal (chapa calada a mano) are employed.

Materials like glass tiles (venecitas) and hand-perforated sheet metal (chapa calada a mano) are employed. Community Protection: Local officials urge residents to protect these cultural assets and report any vandalism immediately to emergency lines.

Urban Renewal and the Launch of La Trama que nos une

Public spaces across Berazategui are undergoing a visual transformation as part of a municipal strategy to put areas into value. The local government deploys specialized techniques such as mosaic installation and mural painting to alter the aesthetic of city walls and prominent public sectors. This municipal push continues the work of Dr. Juan José Mussi, who during his administrations promoted initiatives to build a more beautiful city for local residents.

At the center of this effort is “La Trama que nos une,” a public art initiative launched in January under the direction of Mayor Carlos Balor. Matías Vilche, director of Public Art within the local Secretariat of Culture and Education, outlined the core design philosophy driving the project. The artworks incorporate the local orange hue alongside elements drawn from the municipal flag, all bound together by a stroke that threads through the various interventions to reinforce the city’s visual identity.

Photo: diarioprincipios.com

Project Detail Specification Launch Window January (Current Year) Key Leadership Mayor Carlos Balor / Matías Vilche (Director of Public Art) Primary Materials Venecitas (glass tiles), hand-perforated sheet metal (chapa calada a mano), and mural paint Design Motifs Local orange color scheme, municipal flag elements, and a unifying thread

Authorities Urge Residents to Protect Public Art Pieces

Because these artistic interventions occupy everyday public spaces enjoyed by the community, municipal authorities emphasize that their preservation requires communal commitment. “We ask you to take care of these public art pieces, because they belong to all of us,” Vilche stated. Each completed mural stands as a representation of local labor and creativity, forming part of the shared cultural heritage of all Berazategui residents.

To safeguard these assets, the municipality established reporting channels for residents who witness property damage. Citizens are urged to immediately notify authorities if any artwork is dirtied, damaged, scratched, or painted over. Immediate alerts can be directed to the 911 emergency service or to the Municipal Operations Center (COM) via the 0800-999-2525/0247 hotline numbers, which operate twenty-four hours a day, every day of the week.