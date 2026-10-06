Ayase Ueda: The Evolution of Japan’s New Ace

Japan national team forward Ayase Ueda has cemented his status as the undisputed focal point of the Samurai Blue attack, netting four goals across a dominant four-match international window. Football Channel reported that Ueda’s relentless scoring form over the past year has elevated his standing.

Ueda Scores Against Six Nations Across Three Continents

Ueda’s recent scoring tear extends well beyond a single regional series. Over the past twelve months, the target-man has accumulated eight goals against a varied cross-section of international defenses. But the tape tells a different story than simple stat-padding against lower-tier competition.

Instead of feasting exclusively on regional opponents in Asian qualification fixtures, Ueda has struck against six distinct nations spanning South America, Africa, and Oceania. This diverse list includes high-profile fixtures against Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, Venezuela, Tunisia, and most recently, a clinical left-footed finish against New Zealand during the Kirin Cup Soccer 2026 final.

Ayase Ueda Goal vs New Zealand | Japan 1-0 New Zealand 🔥🇯🇵

Opponent Date / Context Goal Count Uruguay September 24 (Substitute) 1 Venezuela Recent International Series 2 Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 2 New Zealand Kirin Cup 2026 Final 1

Comparing Historical Giants of the Samurai Blue

Japan’s tactical history boasts legendary central forwards who terrorized opposing backlines. Shinji Okazaki produced a 15-goal haul across 16 matches in 2009, including consecutive hat-tricks against Hong Kong and Togo. Similarly, Yuya Osako put on a clinic in 2021 by demolishing Mongolia and Myanmar for eight goals across just two matches.

Naohiro Takahara also bridged the gap between European club success and international dominance, bagging 11 goals in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt before adding four more at the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.

Ayase Ueda Insane 35-Yard Goal vs Uruguay | Japan 3 – 1 Uruguay

The Evolution From Slow Start to Undisputed Ace

The path to becoming the first-choice number nine was far from immediate. Following his senior debut in 2019, Ueda endured a drought across his first 14 appearances—a stark contrast to the rapid international scoring starts enjoyed by Okazaki or Osako. It required patience and tactical maturation on the training ground.

“Ma…, my international career started with a very long wait for a first goal. That was probably the time I needed,” Ueda reflected on the slow build to his national team breakthrough. “Now that I am trusted and playing, I must deliver results. I want to live up to that trust, and hopefully, that accumulation naturally turns into results.”

Japan vs Venezuela 2-1 Highlights & All Goals 2026 | Ayase Ueda Goal

That accumulation materialized rapidly after his maiden international strike in June 2023. He soon added goals against European opposition in Germany, followed by multi-goal performances against Myanmar and Syria.

Ueda Maintains Scoring Form in Eredivisie and International Play

Ueda’s lethal touch is not isolated to international windows. He racked up 25 goals in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord before continuing his scoring exploits following subsequent moves.

Whether he officially surpasses the status of his predecessors will become clear as his career unfolds. But as the Samurai Blue continue to test themselves against global heavyweights, the tactical certainty he brings to the central channel makes him indispensable.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.