EIOPA Warns of Climate Heatwave Risks for Life and Health Insurance

Published on September 30, a report by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) warns that extreme heatwaves across Europe pose a growing financial and prudential risk to life and health insurance portfolios, reinsurers, and occupational pension funds.

Assessing the Prudential Horizon for European Insurers

EIOPA’s September 30 assessment indicates that while climate risks are currently viewed as non-material for solvency, rising temperatures and extreme weather demand a more prospective evaluation of both investments and liabilities.

Heatwaves account for 97% of weather-related deaths in the European Union since 1980, driving systemic claims risks for life, health, and long-term care insurance products.

Internal risk and solvency assessments (ORSAs) show that most insurers do not yet treat heatwaves as an independent stress scenario, highlighting a significant vulnerability in current risk-modeling practices.

Heatwaves Cause Most Weather Fatalities in EU

The European Union is warming at roughly twice the global average. EIOPA’s report highlights that heatwaves have caused 97% of all weather-related fatalities in the EU since 1980. The most acute health impacts fall heavily on older populations, children, individuals with pre-existing conditions, and outdoor workers.

Unlike floods or hailstorms that damage physical infrastructure, heatwaves target human health directly. They exacerbate cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, induce dehydration, and elevate risks of occupational accidents. EIOPA points out that other climate-influenced hazards—such as wildfires, air quality degradation, and vector-borne diseases spreading via ticks and mosquitoes—further compound these medical risks.

The financial implications for insurance liabilities are complex and non-uniform. Term life insurance and health products face increased claims from excess mortality and morbidity. Conversely, longevity risk in certain pension portfolios and annuity products could decrease if higher summer mortality offsets winter death declines. However, EIOPA stresses that winter temperature drops will not fully neutralize excess summer mortality.

In extreme scenarios, a heatwave matching the severity of August 2003 under a climate 3 degrees Celsius warmer could generate roughly 32,000 excess deaths across Europe in a single week. The European hot season of 2025 saw 24,000 deaths and incurred €43 billion in economic losses, with an estimated insured protection gap of 95%.

Insurers Struggle to Link Climate Data to Claims

Despite these exposures, EIOPA notes that climate change is not yet considered a material solvency threat by most insurers, largely due to long time horizons, data uncertainty, and difficulties linking localized weather events directly to filed claims.

Standard annual or quarterly data on premiums and claims remain too aggregated to capture fast-moving heatwaves. Insurers must integrate granular climate, epidemiological, and demographic data into their assessments. An analysis of internal risk and solvency assessments (ORSAs) revealed that out of 90 life insurers evaluating physical or transition risks, 68 deemed physical risks non-material, treating heatwaves indirectly rather than as standalone stress tests.

Metric / Indicator Reported Data / Estimate Context EU Weather-Related Fatalities (1980–Present) 97% caused by heatwaves Primary climate health risk in Europe 2025 Warm Season Economic Losses €43 billion Estimated 5% insured, 95% protection gap ORSA Surveyed Life Insurers 68 out of 90 firms Assessed physical climate risks as non-material

Preventive Adaptation and the Future of Insurance Pricing

As pricing models adjust to higher claim frequencies, insurers risk running into widening protection gaps and adverse selection. EIOPA emphasizes that pricing and claims management alone cannot resolve these systemic challenges. Prevention and adaptation—such as building insulation, efficient cooling systems, workplace heat protection plans, and early-warning healthcare services—are crucial for mitigating both social and financial risks.

Ultimately, EIOPA’s analysis concludes that climate risks to life, health, and pensions must be treated as direct financial and prudential threats rather than mere ESG checkboxes, requiring ongoing cooperation between regulators, reinsurers, and public policymakers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.