Tens of thousands expected in Paris for student protests – RTE.ie

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, alongside powerful trade unions and secondary school students, are expected to converge on the streets of Paris today, demanding better educational conditions in a nationwide protest movement that has resulted in violent clashes with police, mass arrests, and serious injuries.

A Nationwide Movement Sparked by Infrastructure Decay

What began in late September at a high school in a Paris suburb has quickly snowballed into a nationwide crisis. Students across France have blockaded the entrances to hundreds of second-level establishments, venting their frustration over missing teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms, and buildings unequipped for rising temperatures. Teaching has been disrupted at 589 of the country’s 3,700 lycées and 32 universities.

The grievances extend far beyond isolated complaints. Young protesters point to acute systemic shortages, with students noting a lack of basic materials like textbooks, particularly in under-resourced suburban areas. Student frustrations also target the grueling daily schedules, where teenagers often begin classes at 8 a.m. and remain at school until the late afternoon, creating severe mental fatigue.

Escalating Violence and Severe Injuries on the Ground

While many of the demonstrations have remained peaceful, significant unrest has marred the edges of the movement. Protesters have lit dustbin fires, torched bus shelters, and set fire to school entrances, prompting heavy interventions from riot police. Authorities have responded with batons, tear gas, and riot-control rounds.

The human toll of these confrontations has been severe. 215 students and 715 police officers have been injured since the start of the movement. Among the most harrowing incidents, a 15-year-old boy lost his hand after picking up a sting-ball grenade fired by riot officers. This specific incident occurred outside a high school in the northern town of Lens, where 150 to 200 protesters were hurling objects at police.

Property damage has mounted into the tens of millions of euros, with at least 100 high schools having suffered severe damage, including arson attacks. The Ministry of Education reports that 24 schools have been burned or ransacked, and 85 teaching staff members have sustained injuries.

Mass arrests have accompanied the police response. More than 5,000 people have been arrested since the unrest began, with 87% of those detained being minors. Other reports place the number of those taken into police custody at around 2,000, noting that 90% were minors.

Photo: The Guardian

Metric / Category Reported Figures & Details Affected Institutions Disruptions at 589 of 3,700 lycées and 32 universities / Over 560 establishments Casualties (Students & Police) 215 students and 715 police officers injured / 65 staff and 170 students wounded Arrests Over 5,000 people arrested, 87% minors / Around 2,000 in custody, 90% minors Damaged Infrastructure 24 schools burned or ransacked / Over 100 high schools with severe damage

Government Calls for Peace Before 2027 Presidential Election

The unrest has erupted with just months remaining before the 2027 presidential election to choose a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term. The political opposition and government officials are trading blame over the escalation.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s office has called for peaceful gatherings, urging a return to a structured, legal, and democratic form of opposition. The government has attempted to address core student grievances by outlining plans to organize the replacement of absent teachers and review dilapidated school buildings. However, officials have simultaneously accused hard-left activists of hijacking the movement.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray stated the high school student movement is being held hostage by ultra-violent fringe groups. Meanwhile, the government is pushing legislation that would make individuals responsible for damaging public property pay for repairs themselves. Under the draft law, compensation payments could be recovered from family allowances and housing benefits while ensuring a minimum income—a proposal criticized by trade unions as unfairly targeting the most vulnerable families.

Far-left political figures have fiercely criticized the state’s handling of the protests. Senior France Unbowed (LFI) official Manuel Bompard rejected government accusations linking the party to the riots, accusing the administration of descending into conspiracy theories. Trade union leaders have also stepped in, with CGT head Sophie Binet announcing that union members would march to protect high-school students and criticizing what she termed an unprecedented government crackdown and heavy policing.