Best Photos of Aufsteirern Saturday 2026 in Graz: Tracht and Tradition

Aufsteirern 2026 brings vibrant traditional costume, dance, and regional craftsmanship back to the historic center of Graz, transforming the Old Town beneath the clock tower into a massive open-air cultural stage.

The Scope of Aufsteirern 2026: Tradition Meets Modern Folk Culture

Taking place on Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, 2026, the festival marks its standing as the largest outdoor event in the Grazer Innenstadt. Around 2,500 participants take part in the festivities, which span multiple stages and public squares across the Styrian capital.

The energy shifts into the evening hours when acts take over the scheduled slots. This blend of historic customs and musical interpretation anchors the opening day of the festival.

Culinary Heritage and Regional Craftsmanship Across the Altstadt

Sunday, September 20, marks the main event day, opening officially at 10 a.m. at the Hauptplatz. From there, the celebration ripples through the entire inner city. Regional producers, regional associations, and cultural organizations present local goods ranging from hearty Styrian dishes to sweet specialties like Lebkuchen, alongside regional wines and Schilchersturm.

Photo: steirische-spezialitaeten.at

Beyond the culinary offerings, craftsmen and artisans display traditional trades. Families and younger visitors find dedicated children’s programs featuring hands-on creative and handcraft activities designed to engage the next generation in regional heritage.

Visual Documentation Capturing Styrian Pride in Four Galleries

As the festival continues into its Sunday core schedule, the streets of Graz remain a living showcase of a cultural identity that is unmatched elsewhere in Austria. Have you ever experienced the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional Tracht event firsthand? Share your thoughts or favorite festival moments in the comments below.