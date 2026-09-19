Der Fuchs: A Moving True Story of Friendship and Survival in WWII

Released in March 2023, the German-Austrian feature film Der Fuchs (The Fox) is a World War II drama directed by Adrian Goiginger. It stars Simon Morzé as Franz, a young motorcycle courier whose life is transformed by an unexpected bond with a wild fox, offering an emotionally shattering look at humanity amid total conflict.

The Bottom Line The Premise: Directed by Adrian Goiginger, Der Fuchs explores an extraordinary bond between a soldier and a wild fox during World War II.

Directed by Adrian Goiginger, Der Fuchs explores an extraordinary bond between a soldier and a wild fox during World War II. The Cast: The film features standout lead performances by Simon Morzé and Karl Markovics, anchoring a deeply authentic historical recreation.

The film features standout lead performances by Simon Morzé and Karl Markovics, anchoring a deeply authentic historical recreation. Streaming Access: The production is readily available on demand across major digital platforms.

Unpacking Adrian Goiginger’s Deeply Personal Vision

The narrative is rooted in real history, drawing directly from the life of the director’s great-grandfather, stories shared when Goiginger was just a teenager. That generational connection pulses through every frame of the film. The project captures everything from devastating combat sequences to quiet, fleeting moments of grace within a burning world with rare authenticity.

The production design avoids hollow cinematic tropes. Instead, it relies on meticulous period detail—costumes, vehicles, and weaponry—alongside striking cinematography from Yoshi Heimrath and Paul Sprinz. Complementing the visual landscape is a suffocating, atmospheric score composed by Arash Safaian. But the emotional anchor remains the central relationship between the soldier and the animal.

The Delicate Balance of Human-Animal Dynamics Onscreen

Cinematic history is littered with mawkish animal melodrama, but Der Fuchs deliberately sidesteps anthropomorphism. The titular fox enters the narrative when Franz reaches his absolute lowest point—stripped of autonomy and turned into a cog in a ruthless military machine. Rather than granting the animal human traits, Goiginger focuses entirely on the moral core of preserving life in the most hostile environment imaginable. This grounded approach earned the film a four-out-of-five-star rating from Filmstarts, praising its refusal to sentimentalize the core dynamic.

Production & Release Overview: Der Fuchs Category Details Director Adrian Goiginger Theatrical Release March 2023 (Germany/Austria) Key Cast Simon Morzé, Karl Markovics, Pit Bukowski, Alexander Beyer Digital Availability Apple TV, Sky Store, MagentaTV, Maxdome, Amazon Prime Video

A Ensemble Built on Prestige European Talent

Beyond the compelling central dynamic between Simon Morzé—recognized by audiences from Der Trafikant—and his wild co-star, the supporting cast boasts heavyweights of German-language cinema. Karl Markovics, whose previous credits include the Oscar-winning feature The Counterfeiters (Die Fälscher), delivers a poignant turn as Franz’s father. The ensemble is further rounded out by Pit Bukowski of Babylon Berlin, Alexander Beyer from Good Bye, Lenin!, and Adriane Gradziel.

The narrative traces Franz from his origins in 1927 Saalfelden—where his family sold him as an indentured child laborer—into the unforgiving machinery of the twentieth-century military.

Where to Stream the Film Today

For viewers looking to experience one of recent European cinema’s most quietly devastating historical dramas, accessibility is straightforward. The film is currently available as a digital rental on-demand via platforms including Apple TV, Sky Store, MagentaTV, Maxdome, and Amazon Prime Video. The film leaves an intellectual and emotional residue that lingers long after the credits roll.

Photo: europesays.com

Have you had a chance to experience Der Fuchs yet, or does this kind of intimate, character-driven historical drama sit at the top of your watchlist? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.