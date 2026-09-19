Dragon Ball Super Manga on Hiatus: V-Jump Update & What’s Next

The Dragon Ball Super manga in V-Jump remains on an extended hiatus approaching two full years without a new chapter, even as Toei Animation prepares to bring the franchise back to screens with the Beerus-focused television series arriving this October.

The Bottom Line The Hiatus: The Dragon Ball Super manga has now spent nearly two years without a serialized chapter release in Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, leaving fans waiting since the conclusion of the superhero arc adaptation.

The Dragon Ball Super manga has now spent nearly two years without a serialized chapter release in Shueisha’s V-Jump magazine, leaving fans waiting since the conclusion of the superhero arc adaptation. The Anime Return: Toei Animation is pivoting back to the franchise’s television roots, launching a new Dragon Ball Super series featuring the God of Destruction, Beerus, slated for an October premiere.

Toei Animation is pivoting back to the franchise’s television roots, launching a new Dragon Ball Super series featuring the God of Destruction, Beerus, slated for an October premiere. Industry Realities: The split schedule highlights a broader shift in modern anime-manga production pipelines, where multi-media conglomerates frequently stagger print and screen adaptations to maximize global merchandising impact.

The Anatomy of a Shonen Manga Hiatus

When a powerhouse property like Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou’s Dragon Ball Super goes dark in print for nearly twenty-four months, the shockwaves hit both Shueisha’s circulation metrics and the global fandom. Fans venting on platforms like X—formerly Twitter—have flagged the prolonged silence surrounding the manga chapter schedule, contrasting sharply with the aggressive rollout of upcoming television projects. According to serialization details from V-Jump issue 11 (2026), the print side remains frozen, forcing millions of readers into a holding pattern.

Here is the kicker. While classic weekly or monthly shonen schedules used to demand unbroken output, contemporary franchise management often prioritizes high-end visual production cycles over rigid print deadlines. Toyotarou and the editorial team at Shueisha’s V-Jump have kept details surrounding the return tightly under wraps, leaving industry analysts to evaluate how long a multi-billion-dollar brand can sustain a dormant core IP without eroding consumer engagement.

Staggering the Media Mix: Manga Versus Television

The decision to roll out the new Dragon Ball Super anime series featuring Beerus this October while the source manga sits on hiatus reveals a deliberate corporate strategy. Entertainment economists note that maintaining simultaneous production across print and broadcast mediums frequently leads to burnout among creators, prompting publishers to isolate production windows. Rather than rushing chapters to meet arbitrary quotas, studio executives are leaning into eventized television releases to drive immediate streaming metrics and global licensing deals.

For a deeper look at how long-form Japanese franchises navigate these production bottlenecks, industry observers often point to market analyses by outlets like Bloomberg, which tracks the shifting economics of global animation licensing. The calculus is straightforward: a high-profile television premiere commands immediate advertiser and platform interest, whereas a monthly manga chapter requires a sustained, steady-state readership that can be safely paused without cratering the publisher’s stock value.

Media Format Current Status (2026) Key Focus / Character Arc Primary Outlet Dragon Ball Super Manga On Hiatus (Approaching 2 Years) Post-Superhero Arc Serialization Pause V-Jump Magazine (Shueisha) Dragon Ball Super Anime Arriving October Beerus and God-Tier Narrative Focus Toei Animation / Broadcast & Streaming

Fandom Fatigue and the Digital Discourse

Social media reactions to the extended manga drought illustrate the volatility of modern anime fandoms. When creators or publishers fail to provide concrete return dates, online spaces quickly fill with speculation, fan art, and debate over whether the franchise is shifting permanently toward screen-first distribution. Cultural critics writing for platforms like The Hollywood Reporter have frequently highlighted how digital communities weaponize nostalgia and impatience, turning standard industry delays into viral news cycles.

But the math tells a different story about consumer loyalty. Despite the nearly two-year print absence, Dragon Ball continues to move staggering volumes of consumer products, video games, and archival box sets. The October television debut serves as a deliberate reset button, designed to recapture casual viewers who might not follow the monthly V-Jump chapters anyway. As the entertainment landscape shifts further into algorithmic discovery, studios know that a fresh anime broadcast does more heavy lifting for global brand equity than a static manga page.

What Lies Ahead for the Franchise

As October approaches and the new Beerus-centric television chapter draws closer, all eyes turn to Toei Animation and Shueisha to see if the manga will quietly resume once the broadcast gains momentum. Historically, print revivals often accompany major anime premieres to cross-promote storylines and capture dual revenue streams. For now, readers must continue to exercise patience while the behind-the-scenes production machinery catches up.

How are you feeling about the long gap between manga chapters, and will you be tuning in for the October anime premiere? Sound off in the comments below.