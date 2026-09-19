Deimos: The Martian Moon You Could Escape by Running

On Deimos, Mars’ outer moon, the orbital velocity just above the surface sits at roughly 14 kilometers per hour—comparable to an elite racewalking pace—while an increase to approximately 20 kilometers per hour allows an object to break free of the tiny body’s gravitational pull entirely.

Gravitational Physics on an Irregular Micro-World

Measuring just 9.3 by 7.4 by 6.8 miles (15 by 12 by 11 kilometers), Deimos is so diminutive that its mass cannot generate a strong gravitational field.

Orbital decay and stability present another stark contrast when comparing Mars’ two natural satellites. While Phobos spirals inexorably inward toward a doomed future involving either tidal disruption into a planetary ring system or a direct impact with the Martian surface, Deimos behaves differently. Deimos is slowly spiraling away from Mars, meaning it could eventually escape the Red Planet’s gravitational sphere of influence to wander through space independently.

Historical Discovery and Astrological Nomenclature

The operational challenges of observing such a small body kept it hidden until the late 19th century. Moons are rare in the inner solar system—neither Mercury nor Venus possesses a natural satellite, and Earth maintains only one permanent moon alongside occasional transient minimoons. Asaph Hall, a professor at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., searched for Martian moons using the facility’s 26-inch-aperture (660 mm) refracting telescope, which stood as the largest refracting telescope in the world at the time.

Facing difficulty due to the glare of nearby Mars and the extreme proximity of the orbits, Hall was on the verge of abandoning the search until his wife, Angeline Stickney, urged him to persevere. That persistence paid off on August 12, 1877, when Hall discovered Deimos, following it up with the detection of Phobos on August 18, 1877.

Following astronomical naming conventions tied to classical mythology, Hall drew from Homer’s Iliad. The name Mars is the Latinized version of Ares, the Greek god of war. In mythology, Deimos and Phobos—meaning “dread” and “fear,” respectively—were the sons who accompanied Ares onto the battlefield to sow chaos and disorder.

The Ongoing Debate Over Origins

Despite centuries of telescopic and orbital observation, the origin of Mars’ moons remains an unresolved astrophysical puzzle. One long-standing hypothesis suggests that both Deimos and Phobos are captured asteroids originating from the asteroid belt situated between Mars and Jupiter. Captured objects, however, typically exhibit highly eccentric, inclined, or retrograde orbits—similar to Neptune’s moon Triton. In contrast, Deimos occupies a remarkably stable, nearly circular orbit.

Photo: space.com

Alternative models gaining traction over the past decade propose that the moons formed through other means. Until future missions secure pristine core samples from the interior strata of Deimos, the exact timeline of its formation, which could have been about 4.6 billion years ago, will remain a subject of active research.