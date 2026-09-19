Big Bang Theory Spinoff Creators Wanted Green Lantern Instead of The Flash

When The Big Bang Theory spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe crossed over into comic book territory during its season one run in September 2026, it delivered a live-action showdown between The Flash and Mr. Freeze. However, creators originally wanted Green Lantern for the sequence before studio logistics forced a pivot.

The Bottom Line The Surprise Crossover: Episode 9 of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe brought live-action versions of DC heroes and villains into Stuart Bloom’s sci-fi journey.

Episode 9 of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe brought live-action versions of DC heroes and villains into Stuart Bloom’s sci-fi journey. Second Choice Reality: Series co-creator Zak Penn revealed that HBO series Lanterns blocked their initial choice of Green Lantern.

Series co-creator Zak Penn revealed that HBO series Lanterns blocked their initial choice of Green Lantern. The Pivot: Producers tapped Andy Ridings as a Golden Age Jay Garrick Flash and Eric Allan Kramer as Mr. Freeze instead, a swap Penn noted worked even better for dimensional-travel comedy.

How a Comic Book Gag Altered the Spinoff’s Production Path

Television spinoffs usually tread carefully when establishing their own footing. But Stuart Fails to Save the Universe decided to lean directly into multiverse chaos. In Episode 9, which premiered in mid-September 2026, main character Stuart Bloom (played by Kevin Sussman) and his companions find themselves dropped straight into a living, breathing Gotham City.

Things escalate quickly when classic Batman antagonist Mr. Freeze appears on screen. Eric Allan Kramer steps into the role of Victor Fries, wielding killer icicles, constructing giant ice walls, and unleashing an icy bowling ball designed to take out Stuart. But the real surprise hit when a live-action iteration of Jay Garrick’s Flash, played by Andy Ridings, speeds in to save the day with a handful of sharp one-liners. It marked the first time a live-action version of The Flash appeared on screen since Ezra Miller portrayed Barry Allen in the 2023 standalone feature film.

Fans immediately took to social media to dissect the costume design and the strange tonal clash of a bulky mechanic villain facing a vibrant spandex-clad speedster. But behind the scenes, this specific pairing was entirely Plan B.

Why Green Lantern Got Shelved for the Multiverse Comedy

As co-creator Zak Penn revealed in an interview with Deadline, the episode’s title—”Spoiler: We Couldn’t Get Green Lantern”—was far more than a typical throwaway gag. The production team initially wanted a ring-slinger for the dimensional hop.

Co-creator Chuck Lorre had previously noted that securing major cameos often comes down to simply asking permission. But when it came to the Corps, the answer was a flat no. “They told us we couldn’t have him because of [HBO’s live-action series] Lanterns, which I understood,” Penn explained to Deadline. He added that while Lorre felt a bit grumbly about the rejection, he and co-creator Bill Prady quickly realized the restriction was actually a blessing in disguise.

“If we needed something that’s going from dimension to dimension, Flash worked even better than Green Lantern,” Penn said. Because HBO’s Lanterns was actively building its grounded approach to Hal Jordan and John Stewart, dropping random Green Lantern variants into a tongue-in-cheek sitcom spinoff would have created unnecessary continuity friction.

Weighing the Production Landscape of DC’s Small-Screen Strategy

DC Small-Screen IP Allocation in Late 2026 Property Platform / Outlet Current Status Impact on Spinoff Cameo Lanterns HBO Airing / Active Production Restricted use of Green Lantern characters to protect tone and continuity. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Streaming / Cable Season 1 (Concluding late Sept 2026) Utilized alternative DC properties like The Flash and Mr. Freeze for comedic multiverse gags.

The strategic compartmentalization of DC intellectual property highlights how modern television franchises manage brand equity. With Lanterns establishing a grounded approach on HBO, corporate handlers are careful not to dilute brand identity with comedic or contradictory multi-versal cameos on adjacent networks. By pivoting to the Golden Age Flash, the creative team bypassed those strict brand guardrails entirely.

Photo: comicbook.com

Big Bang Theory Spin-off, the creators of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe'

Furthermore, leaning into a slightly older, more obscure version of the speedster allowed the writers to wink directly at comic book tropes. Penn noted that utilizing the Golden Age Flash let them poke fun at comic lore without worrying about alienating purists who might nitpick minor continuity errors. DC’s Jim Lee even gave his blessing on how the iconic characters were handled within the script.

As Stuart Fails to Save the Universe wraps up its first-season run with its final episode dropping in late September 2026, the series has proven it is willing to play fast and loose with superhero lore in ways its predecessor never could. Whether future seasons will manage to clear the legal and narrative hurdles to snag a ring-slinger remains to be seen. But for now, comic fans got a bizarre, highly memorable collision between Gotham’s frostiest villain and a golden-age speedster.

How did you feel about the sudden shift from Green Lantern to Jay Garrick’s Flash? Did the comedic tone work for you, or did you miss the absence of the Emerald Knight? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.