Samsung Gallery OneDrive Sync Ending Sept 30: How to Switch to Google Photos

Samsung smartphone users can now sync their Samsung Gallery directly to Google Photos. This arrives just as syncing to Microsoft OneDrive officially ends on September 30, requiring users to migrate their cloud workflows or transition to the updated app integration.

The Mechanics of the Samsung Gallery x Google Integration

Platform transitions rarely happen in a vacuum. With the rollout of the Samsung Gallery x Google Integration, users running Android 13 or later can route their media straight into Google’s infrastructure.

Executing the switch requires specific steps within the application layer. From there, enabling the “Sync Photos and Videos” option prompts the user to select a Google account and grant the necessary permissions to sync media to the cloud.

Granular control over local directories sets this rollout apart from blunt, all-or-nothing backup tools. The system allows users to back up media from both primary camera rolls and specific device folders simultaneously. You can choose to leave the main camera roll un-synced while syncing individual local device folders.

Storage, Metadata, and Ecosystem Caveats

Convenience carries operational costs. Media files backed up via this new integration consume standard Google Account storage space and are preserved in their original quality. When an image is modified, Google Photos saves a backup of the edited image. Deletion synchronization also applies: removing a backed-up media file from either application purges it from both environments.

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Furthermore, local folder synchronization does not automatically grant full feature parity across Google’s broader software suite. Synced images will not appear in Google Photos features like Memories, highlights, or Live albums. Google gains access to specific metadata fields during the sync process, including timestamps, favorite statuses, and locations.

Administrators and enterprise users should take note of strict account-level limitations. If a parent supervises a user’s Google account, or if the device operates under a Google Workspace account, the synchronization feature remains entirely locked out. Device availability also depends on regional deployment and specific hardware running Android 13 or higher.

Navigating the OneDrive Sunset

The timing of this feature launch mirrors the deprecation timeline for Microsoft’s cloud platform on Samsung devices. With OneDrive syncing terminating on September 30, users must re-index their digital assets. Turning off the Google sync feature at any point halts future uploads, though previously backed-up files remain intact within the Google Photos app.