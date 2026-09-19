Genoa Man Cleared of Child Sexual Assault in Snapchat Extortion Case

Forensic Examination and the Pivot in the Investigation

The legal proceedings began after a digital interaction started in 2024 via Snapchat between the Genoa resident and the minor, who is originally from the province of Udine. According to case files, the two individuals engaged in a mutual exchange of intimate photographs over a roughly one-month period. Investigators noted that the dynamic shifted when the 32-year-old issued a direct threat: “Se non mi mandi altri video e se non ci vediamo di persona, le tue foto le vedranno tutti” (“If you don’t send me more videos and if we don’t see each other in person, everyone will see your photos”).

Frightened by the ultimatum, the minor terminated the communication by turning off her phone. She subsequently reported the incident to the Postal Police (Polizia Postale) in her city with the assistance of a relative. The Udine Prosecutor’s Office initially opened an investigation entering the suspect into the register of suspects for both revenge porn and aggravated sexual assault on a minor. The prosecution’s theory rested on the premise that the minor had allegedly been coerced into submitting to sexual acts under the direct threat of media distribution.

However, technical analysis paints a different data-driven picture. Digital forensics teams from the Postal Police in Genoa executed an in-depth extraction and analysis of the target’s mobile device. Coupled with the minor’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing (incidente probatorio), the technical findings demonstrated that the month-long exchanges were consensual in nature, and that the coercion manifested as an isolated incident rather than an extended campaign of assault. Consequently, the prosecution requested the dismissal of the grave charge of sexual assault.

Resolution of the Extortion Charge Through Legal Remission

While the primary charge of sexual assault was dropped, the legal exposure regarding the attempted revenge porn remained. Handled by defense counsel attorney Ferdinando Stucci, the suspect secured a remission of the complaint (remissione della querela) from the young victim. The resolution involved financial compensation paid to the victim for the damages sustained during the ordeal.

The case underscores the granular digital forensic methods employed by law enforcement agencies when evaluating encrypted messaging platforms like Snapchat. Ephemeral messaging architectures present complex recovery challenges for investigators, yet device-level artifact analysis frequently determines the baseline consent timeline in cyber-harassment and extortion cases. By mapping the exact chronological parameters of the media exchange, technical analysts successfully delineated between consensual digital sharing and unlawful coercion.