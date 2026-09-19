Florida vs Auburn Today: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream and How to Watch

How to Watch Florida Football vs. Auburn Today: TV Channel, Game Time, and Live Streaming Info

The Florida Gators open up their 2026 SEC schedule on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Auburn Tigers in a classic matchup between two conference charter members. For fans looking to tune into the action live, the game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, according to Gators Wire.

Streaming options are readily available for cord-cutters wanting to catch the rivalry matchup. Services such as Fubo offer a live stream of the broadcast and provide a free trial for new subscribers, as noted by Gators Wire.

Entering Jordan-Hare Stadium With New Leadership on Both Sides

This renewal of an old rivalry brings fresh tactical leadership to the sidelines for both programs. The Gators enter this weekend riding a hot offensive start under new coach Jon Sumrall, having racked up 118 points through their first two games. According to Gators Wire, this early scoring output matches the program’s most since Urban Meyer’s team did it in the first two games of 2009.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers are also guided by a fresh face at the helm. Alex Golesh took over the program after leading USF last season, where his Bulls squad beat Florida for the first time in the Swamp. That history adds an extra layer of intrigue to Saturday night’s primetime showdown in Auburn, Alabama.

Historical Context and All-Time Series Records

History favors the home team as these programs add another chapter to their long-standing ledger. Auburn holds a 43-39-2 advantage in the all-time series dating back to 1912, having claimed victory in three of the last four meetings, according to Gators Wire.

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Despite Auburn’s recent success in the head-to-head matchup, the last time these two teams collided back in 2019, the Gators secured a 24-13 victory inside the Swamp during an 11-2 campaign, as reported by Gators Wire. Saturday’s clash marks a critical early test for both squads as they navigate the conference slate.