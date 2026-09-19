Best Pokémon TCG deal: Shop 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box for under market price

The Pokémon Company International officially released its latest expansion for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, titled 30th Celebration, at participating retailers worldwide. The expansion commemorates three decades of Pokémon and consists entirely of foil cards. It introduces an all-new card rarity called Futuristic rare, featuring new visuals illustrated by Japanese artist YOSHIROTTEN. Every 30th Celebration booster pack includes one of 30 Pikachu rare cards, alongside Pokémon illustrated in various daytime and nighttime moments and 30 classic Pokémon cards returning to the trading card game.

Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Expansion Launches

The collection’s arrival on Wednesday, Sept. 16, brought high anticipation and rapid preorders, with launch day sales serving as a primary avenue for collectors to acquire items through online raffles, queues, or physical lines outside retail stores. Alongside physical product releases, the 30th Celebration expansion is available digitally through the Pokémon TCG Live app on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. Players logging into the app receive a themed deck accessory set and a 30th Celebration Battle Pass deck featuring Mew ex, with an additional Sylveon ex deck unlockable through continued play.

Amazon Offers Elite Trainer Box Deal via Invitation System

Collectors seeking the Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box can find it on sale at Amazon, though securing a purchase depends on the retailer’s invite system. Amazon initially dropped its price before reducing it further to $89.99, while another report notes a price of $83. The item is sold directly by Amazon, but because of high demand, potential buyers must submit an invitation request by clicking a request button rather than completing a standard checkout. Selected buyers receive an email granting them a limited window, typically 24 hours, to purchase the box. Unsuccessful requests remain on file for future consideration following potential restocks.

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Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration Set Launches Worldwide September 16

The Elite Trainer Box includes nine 30th Celebration booster packs, a full-art foil promo card featuring Nidorina, 16 foil Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, dice, a coin, a collector’s box with six dividers, a player’s guide, a competition-legal coin flip die, and a Pokémon TCG Live code card. In comparison, secondary marketplaces like TCGplayer offer individual boxes and single cards from the anniversary expansion, such as the Mew ex card.

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Retailer Options, Raffles, and Future Release Dates

Beyond Amazon, several other major retailers provided different purchasing methods and pricing structures for the anniversary launch. Best Buy offered in-store options at manufacturer’s suggested retail prices, including Booster Bundles for $26.94, Elite Trainer Boxes for $49.99, and Day and Night Ultra Premium Collection boxes for $179.99, prompting overnight lines in some areas. Target stock was largely sold out online, leading buyers to queue outside physical stores on release day.

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The product lineup features multiple distinct collections alongside the Elite Trainer Box:

Let's OPEN a Pokemon 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box!!

30th Celebration Poster Collection: Includes three booster packs, three promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and a two-sided poster.

Includes three booster packs, three promo cards featuring Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and a two-sided poster. 30th Celebration Tech Sticker Collection: Features three booster packs, a foil promo card of Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario, and a sticker sheet.

Features three booster packs, a foil promo card of Alolan Exeggutor or Lucario, and a sticker sheet. 30th Celebration Pokémon ex Box: Contains four booster packs, a promo card featuring Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and an oversize card.

Contains four booster packs, a promo card featuring Sylveon ex or Greninja ex, and an oversize card. 30th Celebration Knock Out Collection: Includes two booster packs, an Eevee foil promo card, and a commemorative coin.

Furthermore, starting Oct. 2, players making any Pokémon TCG purchase of $15 or more at participating stores—including GameStop, Best Buy, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Five Below, Barnes & Noble, and Macy’s—can receive a Mewtwo promo card featuring a What’s Your Favorite? stamp while supplies last.

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