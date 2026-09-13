Best Weekend Apple Deals: AirPods 5, Watch Series 12, and More

As pre-orders are very much live on the new AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and Apple Watch Series 12, this weekend’s Apple deals include price drops on newly announced devices and previous-generation models such as the Studio Display and AirPods Pro 3.

Navigating the Pre-Order Discount Window for Apple Watch Series 12

According to reporting from 9to5Toys, however, early retail incentives have already materialized for the freshly launched Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The presence of both wearables in a single promotional cycle highlights a bifurcated consumer strategy. The Ultra line targets rugged and feature-dense use cases, while the Series 12 handles mainstream upgrade paths.

Photo: developmentstoday.com

Pricing configurations for the Apple Watch Series 12 vary across case sizes and connectivity tiers. The baseline 42mm aluminum model starts at $399, while the larger 46mm aluminum variant lands at $449. For users requiring untethered cellular connectivity, the 42mm GPS + Cellular version lists at $490, dipping slightly below its standard $499 threshold. The 46mm GPS + Cellular model goes for $549.

Titanium builds occupy the upper echelon of the consumer pricing spectrum:

Apple Watch Series 12 42mm Titanium: $699

Apple Watch Series 12 42mm Titanium with Natural Milanese Loop: $729 (down from the regular $749)

Apple Watch Series 12 46mm Titanium: $729

Audio Hardware Shuffles: AirPods 5 Arrive While Pro 3 Sees Price Drops

The audio category presents an interesting hardware dilemma for buyers. Pre-orders are live for the newly minted AirPods 5, which serve as Apple’s high-volume baseline earbud offering. Yet, market mechanics are already pulling attention toward the previous tier. 9to5Toys notes an ongoing $50 discount on the AirPods Pro 3. Because of this markdown, the Pro-tier earbuds sit at a price point only $50 higher than the brand-new AirPods 5.

Photo: 9to5toys.com

Concurrently, flagship smartphone buyers can secure unlocked units of the iPhone 18 Pro. The device is priced at $1,199 for the standard configuration and $1,299 for higher-tier variants, available in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver finishes alongside an expanding ecosystem of iPhone 18 Pro cases and accessories like the Apple Crossbody Strap and MagSafe Battery.

All-Time Lows on Desktop Displays and M-Series Silicon Infrastructure

Desktop ecosystem investments are also seeing relief. The Apple Studio Display has dropped to $1,484, shaving off savings from its regular $1,599 price tag. This specific configuration includes the tilt-adjustable stand and standard glass panel, marking a new all-time low for the monitor. For enterprise users requiring high-dynamic-range calibration, the Apple Studio Display XDR with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand is discounted to $2,969, down from its standard $3,299 retail cost.

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Retailers are leveraging these compressed shopping windows to clear accessory inventory—ranging from the Apple MagSafe Battery to specialized straps—proving that launch weekends remain the premier hunting ground for buyers looking to bypass full retail costs on day-one hardware.