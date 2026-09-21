Blue House Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik Offers to Resign Over Cabinet Vetting Failures

On Monday, Kang Hoon-sik, the chief of staff to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, tendered his resignation at the presidential office in Seoul. According to a senior spokesperson, Kang offered to step down to take overall responsibility for a series of botched Cabinet nominations and mounting criticism of the administration’s personnel vetting process.

The Cascade of Cabinet Withdrawals

Kang’s resignation offer comes in the wake of withdrawals by high-profile ministerial nominees. Rep. Yong Hye-in, who was initially nominated for the gender equality and family minister post, withdrew her candidacy on September 13 before her confirmation hearing even took place, facing questions over her eligibility. Shortly after, Rep. Kim Seong-won withdrew his nomination for justice minister on Saturday following influence-peddling allegations tied to a pharmaceutical company.

These two departures brought the total number of failed ministerial nominees to five since the Lee administration assumed office in June of last year. The growing instability has forced the administration under intense pressure to overhaul its personnel selection and screening architecture. As the chair of Cheong Wa Dae’s personnel committee, Kang oversaw the process for appointing minister-level officials, leaving him directly in the firing line of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which demanded accountability.

Leadership Vacancies at Cheong Wa Dae

If President Lee accepts Kang’s departure, two of the top three secretary-level posts at Cheong Wa Dae—comprising the chief of staff, policy chief, and national security adviser—will sit vacant simultaneously. Former policy chief Kim Yong-beom already stepped down earlier this month amid criticism over controversial financial products and tax policies.

Photo: koreatimes.co.kr

As Kang has functioned as one of Lee’s closest aides, handling critical roles in both diplomacy and economic policy, his exit deals a blow to the executive office. Addressing the situation during a meeting with senior aides, President Lee noted the grueling work conditions faced by his staff.

“Cheong Wa Dae officials have been working hard. Some of them have health problems as they work day and night. My chief of staff is moving to call it a day,” Lee remarked during the meeting.

Presidential Reflection and Diplomatic Timing

President Lee departed for a weeklong diplomatic tour, heading to New York for the United Nations General Assembly followed by a state visit to Mexico. Consequently, the presidential office indicated that Lee is unlikely to make a final decision regarding Kang’s resignation until he returns on September 27.

Photo: english.hani.co.kr

Amid the political fallout and negative public sentiment surrounding the personnel issues, President Lee acknowledged the administration’s missteps. Reflecting on public expectations during a previous press conference and subsequent meetings, Lee emphasized a shift in tone.

“I am once again reflecting on what the people, as the sovereign, intended when they created this government,” Lee stated. “I will think more deeply about what the people need most at this time and take a more humble approach in carefully managing state affairs.”